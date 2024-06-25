Pit Lord, July 7

Sunday, July 7, 5:30 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Delivering an electrifying blend of metalcore, thrash, and death metal, the homegrown talents of Pit Lord headline the July 7 "Red, White, & Riffs: A QC Metal Fest" at Davenport's Redstone Room, the hard-rocking concert event also featuring sets by Xenospawn, Phantom Threat, Die First, Wyvern, and Braver Than I.

A two-piece, self-described "American Barbecue" death-metal band from Davenport, Pit Lord was formed in 2018 "by two backyard grillin’ goons": Dan Freitag and Lyndon Ehlers. Their unique style of flavor-laden death metal blends together the stylings of bands such as Skinless, Bolt Thrower, and Cannibal Corpse, and with two EPs, two full-length albums, and a smoking grill on stage (rumored to be the band's drummer), Pit Lord's mission is to crush the opposition and prove themselves to be the true progenitors of Barbecue Death Metal.

Reviewing the musicians' Gallery of Skewered Swine in 2023, the River Cities' Reader's music contributor Loren Thacher wrote, "This second full-length album release finds musicians Pit Lord in their Davenport stronghold: a forbidding, unwelcoming, cyclopean structure looming over the industrial stench of the West End. They glare from their thrones, two heads of a table gouged with countless blade and stained by sauces unknown. Once inside the cold stone walls, the fumes from Purina are all but masked by the pungent, all-pervading smoke that wafts through the imposing hall. The charcoal-black tapestries that line the hall, emblazoned with dripping white lettering and a pair of spatulas, crossed ominously at an angle, are redolent of the aromatic smoke that fills the hall day and night.”

Thacher continued, “Their second record's nine songs clock in at just over 45 minutes and include servings such as “Hell Hath No Fieri,” “Crispy Ribs,” and the finale “Butchers from Beyond.” Gallery of Skewered Swine finds Pit Lord at the height of their powers. Yet to tell them as much is redundant. You could comment on their ability to merge humor with brutality without becoming a “joke” band. You could praise their ambition, their use of cello and touches of icy black metal to add layers of atmosphere. What use would it be? A lord does not need the flattery of a peasant to remind him who is lord. Simply listen, and bow before them."

Pit Lord headlines the Redstone Room's "Red, White, & Riffs: A QC Metal Fest" on July 7, admission to the 5:30 p.m. concert is $10-12, and while the event is an all-ages one, patrons under 19 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information and tickets, call (563)326-1333 and visit CommonChordQC.org.