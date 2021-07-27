Pitbull, August 7

Saturday, August 7, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

The rare genre-crossing performer who has been awarded both a Grammy Award and a Latin Grammy Award in additional to numerous additional accolades, hip-hop, pop, and crunk musician Pitball headlines the August 7 grandstrand concert at the Mississippi Valley Fair, the artist's credits including the chart-topping Pitbull Starring in Rebelution and Global Warming and the double-platinum-selling Planet Pit.

A Miami native born Armando Christian Pérez in 1981, Pitbull began his career in the early 2000s, recording reggae, Latin hip-hop, and crunk music under a multitude of labels. In 2004, he released his debut album M.I.A.M.I. Under TVT Records and the executive production of Lil Jon. Releasing his second album, El Mariel, in 2006 and his third, The Boatlift, in 2007, Pitbull's fourth album, 2009's Pitbull Starring in Rebelution, included his breakthrough hit single "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho),” which peaked at number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number four on the U.K. Singles chart.

After re-branding himself as a pop artist, Pitbull's next English-language album, 2011's Planet Pit, featured his first chart-topping U.S. single "Give Me Everything," a song that also featured Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer. Two years later, with the release of his next album Global Warming: Meltdown, "Timber" (featuring Kesha) hit the number-one spot in 18 countries including the United States and United Kingdom, while his next single from the album, "Feel This Moment" (featuring Christina Aguilera), was a top-10 hit in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U,K. In 2014, Pitbull also performed the song "We Are One (Ole Ola)" with Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leitte, which served as the official theme for that year's FIFA World Cup.

Pitbull released his latest album, Libertad 548, in 2019, a recording that includes the RIAA Latin 9× Platinum hit single "No Lo Trates" (featuring Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha). The album spawned the RIAA Latin Platinum single "Me Quedaré Contigo" (also featuring Ne-Yo), and was certified RIAA Latin Platinum on January 28, 2021. To date, Pitbull has sold over 25 million studio albums and over 100 million singles worldwide, and has more than 15 billion views on YouTube as of last year May. He was ranked by Billboard as the 45th Top Artist of the 2010s and the 24th Top Latin Artist of the 2010s, and as of May 2019, the artist has won 35 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Pitbull performs his Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds set at 8 p.m. on August 7, and $90 MVF Fun Cards are required for admittance into any and all Grandstand concerts this summer. For more information on the concert and the Mississippi Valley Fair, call (563)326-5338 and visit MVFair.com.