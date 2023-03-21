21 Mar 2023

Plastic Picnic, March 29

By Reader Staff

Plastic Picnic at the Raccoon Motel -- March 29.

Wednesday, March 29, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Lauded by Billboard magazine for their "catchy, danceable beats paired with melancholy lyricism and shimmery melodies," the indie rockers of Plastic Picnic headline a March 29 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the musicians also praised by NPR as an ensemble that "has a real knack for making synthesizers sound epic."

Despite all of its performers having roots in the Pacific Northwest, the members of Plastic Picnic didn’t officially come together until the two separate duos of singer Emile Panerio and guitarist Lincoln Lute and drummer Gordon Taylor and bassist Marshall Hunt met in New York in 2016. Since their formation, the band has been creating a unique brand of orchestral indie pop, showcased on their two EPs Plastic Picnic and Vistalite. To date, Plastic Picnic’s distinct sound has garnered them numerous festival appearances, song placements on Showtime's hit TV shows Homeland and Shameless, and more than 150,000 average monthly listeners on Spotify.

The well-reviewed group, meanwhile, has amassed some of their strongest raves for their album debut As Long as You Need, which dropped less than a year ago. Atwood magazine raved, "Dreamy and dynamic, As Long As You Need is a consistently catchy, cathartic, and impassioned release that soars high and swoops low as Plastic Picnic embrace the spectrum of life experience, dwelling in emotive depths and finding a spark of light to hold onto, no matter the situation." And praising the album's hit single "Slide," Wonderland magazine raved, "Taking us on a road trip with a back seat full of flowers, Plastic Picnic breaks into a soulful symphony about the heart-palpitating moments in which you put yourself out there. Descending into a slow yet sparkling chorus, the band lament the pain of missed opportunity – creating an insightful reflection of the stories that happen when love does not work out for us."

Plastic Picnic headlines their downtown-Davenport engagement on March 29, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

