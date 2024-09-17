Polaris, September 28

Saturday, September 28, 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of last year's album Fatalism, a recording that reached the number-on spot on Australia's ARIA charts, that continent's metalcore band Polaris headlines a September 28 concert at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, the ensemble famed for blending elements of metalcore with progressive/post-rock soundscapes, electronics, and melodic hooks intertwined with personal lyrics, many of them dealing with anxiety, depression and loss.

Polaris' biography at AllMusic.com states, "Founded in 2012 by drummer Daniel Furnari and guitarist/vocalist Jake Steinhauser, the Sydney-based group soon coalesced around a lineup that included guitarist Rick Schneider, vocalist Jamie Hails, keyboardist James West, and Jake's brother Matt Steinhauser on bass. West and Matt Steinhauser departed the following year, with Jake taking over bass duties to help focus on his vocals. The band's debut EP, Dichotomy, was released independently later that November – new guitarist Ryan Siew joined the group that same year. A second EP, The Guilt & the Grief, arrived in 2016 and caught the attention of Nuclear Blast imprint Sharp Tone, which put out the band's debut full-length effort, Mortal Coil, in 2017. Sonically dynamic and thematically personal – Polaris are candid about their struggles with mental health – the album was met with considerable acclaim and was nominated for Best Hard Rock Album at the 2018 ARIA Awards. Two years later, the group returned with their sophomore long-player The Death of Me, which also elicited an ARIA nomination.

"Forced into lockdown as the COVID-19 pandemic raged, the band spent the next two years remotely piecing together ideas for their third long-player. Fatalism, which explored the social and societal discord that followed in the wake of the pandemic, was released in September 2023, just months after the death of guitarist Ryan Siew, who passed on June 19 at the age of 26."

The following month, on July 24, the band announced that they would be going forward with the release of Fatalism and its accompanying tour in honor of Siew, after lengthy discussions between the band and Siew's family. "This is the last set of complete songs that we wrote together with Ryan," the band told NME Australia, "and though the circumstances of their release are now framed by this tragedy, the meaning of the songs and the love we have for them has not changed." The album's second single "Nightmare" was released later that week, and on August 24, Polaris released the album's third single "Overflow" ahead of the album's official release on September 1. Fatalism debuted at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart the week of its release, marking the band's first-ever chart-topping album.

Polaris brings their national tour to Davenport's Capitol Theatre on September 28 with additional sets by blessthefall, Thousand Below, and Nerv, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $32.50-45, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.