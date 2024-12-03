The Dushun Mosley Trioverse, December 15

Sunday, December 15, 5 p.m.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities, 3707 Eastern Avenue, Davenport IA

A Chicago-based, internationally lauded artist headlines Polyrhythms' final Third Sunday Jazz Series concert for 2024 in the December 15 performance by the Dushun Mosley Trioverse, an energetic event at Davenport's Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities that finds Chicago based percussionist and producer Mosley joined by Kenneth Green on piano and Darius Savage on bass.

Dushun Mosley's dynamic career has taken him on extensive tours as a soloist and collaborator, gracing stages in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, Africa, and Japan. His performances in social clubs, music halls, and festivals have earned him a distinguished reputation as a trailblazer among this generation's musical innovators. With a style rooted in traditional jazz, blues, and funk, Mosley thrives in combo band settings while also pushing the boundaries of big bands and orchestras. His multifaceted approach and unwavering dedication to musical excellence continue to captivate audiences worldwide, solidifying his legacy as a standout figure in contemporary jazz and beyond.

A renowned jazz pianist and composer, Kenneth Green transcends musical boundaries as an advocate for social change and spiritual elevation. With credits on Atlantic Records and AACM labels, his music has garnered acclaim from NPR and the Chicago Sun Times. As the artistic director for The Cosmic Music Community, he pioneers the use of sound and vibration for healing and global consciousness elevation. Through his compositions, Green seeks to ignite transformative change, envisioning a world were music fosters unity and empathy. A global citizen and activist, Green tirelessly champions the cause of collective awakening, urging communities to embrace the power of harmonious frequencies. In his hands, music becomes a force for positive societal shifts, guiding humanity towards a future of harmony and reverence for all life forms.

Darius Savage has been making music since the age of nine, first singing and playing guitar and piano, and finally mastering the bass. He has played a wide variety of music from rock, punk, and disco to jazz, salsa, gospel, and world music. Specializing in improvisation on the upright and fretless basses, he has performed with such luminaries as Von Freeman, Fred Anderson, Ernest Dawkins, Stanley Turrentine, and Nicole Mitchell. Savage is currently a member of Douglas Ewart’s Inventions, the Nyabinghi Drum Choir, Dushun Mosley’s Outlineers, and the AACM Great Black Music Ensemble.

The Dushun Mosley Trioverse performs their Third Sunday concert at Davenport's Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities on December 15, admission to the 5 p.m. event is $20 (no reserved seating), and children K-12 and college students (ID required) will be admitted free. This concert event will also be preceded by Mosley leading a 3 p.m. jazz workshop presented free of charge to all attendees, with a social hour starting at 4 p.m. and doors for the 5 p.m. performance opening at 4:30 p.m. For additional information, visit Polyrhythms.org.