Father Stan Fortuna, July 21

Sunday, July 21, 5 p.m.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities, 3707 Eastern Avenue, Davenport IA

A Catholic priest with nearly two dozen solo and group albums to his credit, Father Stan Fortuna returns as the showcased guest in Polyrhythms' Third Sunday Jazz Series, his July 21 concert at Davenport's Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities highlighting the gifts of this nationally renowned singer/songwriter revered for his evangelical musical contributions in genres including Catholic-based jazz.

Ordained as a Roman Catholic priest in December of 1990, Father Fortuna is one of the eight founding members of the Community of Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, an order established in the Archdiocese of New York under the jurisdiction of John Cardinal O’Connor. Prior to his conversion, he was a professional jazz musician who studied with the legendary Lennie Tristano. Father Fortuna often played sessions in New York City and the Tri-State area, and has played in some of the most prestigious venues in jazz – including Birdland, Lincoln Center, and Town Hall – alongside the likes of Warne Marsh, Lee Konitz, Sal Mosca, Connie Crothers, Lennie Popkin, Peter Scattaretico, and Peer Prisco. With the latter two artists, he formed the Scola Tristano Trio, which produced a number of jazz albums and with whom he continues to perform.

While studying to enter the priesthood, Father Fortuna worked in Spanish Harlem, where he first encountered the hip-hop genre, a style he has referred to as "rhythm and rhyme." Captivated by its improvisational nature, Father Fortuna learned how to integrate this phenomenon and technique into his own music and use it to reach out to the less fortunate. Assigned to the work of preaching full time, he travels extensively across the country and around the world celebrating Mass, giving talks, and performing concerts with proceeds from bookings and sales going directly toward his work with poor and underprivileged families.

Also the author of three inspirational books, Father Fortuna spends most of his time preaching and doing concerts in the United States, Canada, Africa, and Europe. Among the artist and humanitarian's significant credits, he performed at Australia's World Youth Day in 2008, participated in an international conference at the Divine Retreat Center in India, and was keynote speaker at the Diocesan Youth Conference in Victoria, British Columbia.

Father Stan Fortuna will perform in Davenport's Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities on July 21, and the 5 p.m. concert will be preceded by a 3 p.m. jazz workshop. For more information, call (309)373-0790 and visit Polyrhythms.org.