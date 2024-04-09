Lois Deloatch w/ the Polyrhythms Trio, April 21

Sunday, April 21, 5 p.m.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities, 3707 Eastern Avenue, Davenport IA

Treating jazz fans to the courageous and provocative voice of a true original, the Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Series delivers an unforgettable evening performance by Lois Deloatch w/ the Polyrhythms Trio on April 21, this special event at Davenport's Unitarian Universality Congregation of the Quad Cities boasting vocalist Deloatch alongside Corey Kendrick on piano, Ron Wilson on bass, and Manuel Lopez III on drums.

Also a lyricist, composer, and songwriter, Deloatch marks 30 years in music with her new recording, Love Always. Recognized internationally for her rich contralto voice, thought-provoking lyrics, and distinctive blend of jazz, folk, blues, and spirituals, Deloatch has shared stages with the likes of Ellis Marsalis, Arturo Sandoval, Dr. Billy Taylor, and others. Her limited-edition release Hymn to Freedom: Homage to Oscar Peterson was selected as one of the Top 10 CDs of 2008 by JazzTimes Magazine’s music critic Owen Cordle, and with Love Always, her sixth recording as leader, Deloatch says, “I’m offering music I hope will resonate, inspire, and unify. I want listeners to feel our connectedness and shared humanity."

In addition to Deloatch's live performances and recordings, she writes and lectures on music, arts, and culture, and presents music education workshops in community, K-12, and higher education settings. For several years, she produced and co-hosted a weekly jazz radio show, Sunday Evening Classics on WNCU (90.7 FM), leading the Independent Weekly to state that “Lois Deloatch is more than a jazz singer. Her fluid interpretation of a vocalist’s role transcends being only a medium for the music. She often becomes a caretaker of the music’s history, an advocate of its redemptive power.” The recipient of numerous awards and recognition for her musicianship and community service, Deloatch earned a Bachelor of Arts from UNC–Chapel Hill and Master of Arts from Duke University. Along with her success as a music artist, she maintained a full-time career in higher education and the nonprofit sector.

Among the Polyrhythms Trio, Corey Kendrick is a pianist, composer, recording artist, and educator who received his master's in jazz studies from Michigan State University in 2015. Currently living in Davenport, Kendrick is Director of Instrumental Music at Black Hawk College in Moline. He also released his debut album, Rootless, in June of 2016, which JazzTimes.com’s Travis Roger, Jr. called “a debut album that stands among the finest albums of the year.” Kendrick has toured internationally with Etienne Charles' Creole Soul, regionally with the Rodney Whitaker Quintet, and throughout the Midwest as a bandleader.

Ron Wilson has been a staple of musical knowledge and dependability to many acts and groups for more than 30 years in and around the Quad Cities area. Coming from a musical family and following in the footsteps of his father, the bass has become a very special part of his life, and Wilson relishes every opportunity to swing. Along with a special ear and groove that many have described as "tasty and smooth," he is always one of the first call musicians for special shows that require and demand professionalism and execution.

Manuel Lopez III is also a gifted “first call” musician who has served as an invaluable musician and consultant for many bands and organizations in the arts, and for the past 10 years, the beloved area percussionist has served as Polyrhythms' musical director. As a vocalist and composer, Lopez sings with many groups in many different styles, and as an accomplished pianist, he currently plays keyboards with many fine groups, as well as fronting his own musical projects.

Lois Deloatch w/ the Polyrhythms Trio performs their Third Sunday matinee concert at Davenport's Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities on April 21, admission to the 5 p.m. event is $15 (no reserved seating), and children K-12 and college students (ID required) will be admitted free. This concert event will also be preceded by a 3 p.m. jazz workshop presented free of charge to all attendees, with a social hour starting at 4 p.m. and doors for the 5 p.m. performance opening at 4:30 p.m. For additional information, visit Polyrhythms.org.