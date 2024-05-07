The Lynne Arriale Trio, May 19

Sunday, May 19, 5 p.m.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities, 3707 Eastern Avenue, Davenport IA

Lauded by All About Jazz for her "rare commitment to authenticity and vulnerability defined by careful craft and high artistic standards," pianist Lynne Arriale brings her trio to Davenport's Unitarian Universality Congregation of the Quad Cities on May 19, this exciting event in the Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Series also boasting the exceptional musicianship of Ethan Philion on bass and Greg Artry on drums.

Arriale has performed on international concert stages over the past 25 years, and inspired Jazz Police to deem her "the poet laureate of her generation." She has been consistently praised as having a "singular voice" as a pianist, bandleader, and composer, with JazzTimes stating, “Lynne Arriale’s music lies at the synaptic intersection where brain meets heart, where body meets soul. She is one of jazzdom’s most intensely unique voices.” AllAboutJazz.com, meanwhile, writes of the artist's most recent album Being Human, “Arriale's 17th artistic statement serves as a conduit to our shared hopes, dreams, thoughts, prayers, and best wishes for a better world." Arriale's prior 16 albums as a leader have also landed on the JazzWeek radio charts, among them Inspiration, Arise, Come Together, The Lights Are Always On, and Convergence, and many were recognized on numerous "Best Of" lists, including those for The New Yorker and United Press International.

The world's great jazz festivals and concert stages have invited Arriale to perform, including five performances at the Kennedy Center and additional performances at Lincoln Center, Montreux, Burghausen, Gilmore, Spoleto Arts, Montreal, Monterey, North Sea, Stuttgart, Pori, San Francisco, Ottawa, Zagreb, Perth, Brisbane, Rouen, Cannes MIDEM, Sardinia, Rochester, Wigan, Poznan, Estoril, Palermo, Inverness, Cork, and San Javier. Arriale’s tours have taken her a host of countries and continents, including: Brazil, Germany, Austria, Serbia, Poland, Switzerland, Italy, Croatia, France, Belgium, The Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Greece, Australia, Japan, Spain, Portugal, South Africa, England, Ireland, Scotland, Canada, China, and South Africa. And the acclaimed pianist has also performed and/or recorded with jazz masters such as Randy Brecker, George Mraz, Benny Golson, Rufus Reid, Larry Coyell, and Marian McPartland.

In addition to her live performances and recordings, Arriale is an active educator and adjudicator. She has conducted master classes and clinics internationally throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Brazil, and South Africa. Arriale is a Yamaha artist and is currently Professor of Jazz Studies and Director of Small Ensembles at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.

The Lynne Arriale Trio performs their Third Sunday matinee concert at Davenport's Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities on May 19, admission to the 5 p.m. event is $20 (no reserved seating), and children K-12 and college students (ID required) will be admitted free. This concert event will also be preceded by Arriale's 4:45 p.m. “Demystifying Improvisation” lecture presented free of charge to all attendees, with a social hour starting at 4 p.m., and more information is available by visiting Polyrhythms.org.