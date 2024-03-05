The Lynne Hart Trio, March 17

Sunday, March 17, 5 p.m.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities, 3707 Eastern Avenue, Davenport IA

On St. Patrick's Day, area jazz fans are invited to dig out their lucky leprechaun suits and join the Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Series for an inspired evening of music with the Lynne Hart Trio, this special event at Davenport's Unitarian Universality Congregation of the Quad Cities featuring Hart on saxophone and clarinet, Pat Smith on guitar, and Richard Wagor on bass.

Previous guests in the Polyrhythms series from 2012, the Lynne Hart Trio provides a chamber-music sensibility while evoking a sense of intimacy with the audience. Performances include jazz standards and modern updates of early jazz classics ... and for their March 17 engagement, audiences should definitely not be surprised if they serve up a few Irish tunes, as well. The trio has been performing together for more than 10 years, during which time they have collaborated on numerous musical projects and performances, developed educational outreach, and recorded three albums.

Bandleader Lynne Hart teaches saxophone at Luther College and at her home studio in Cedar Rapids. In the Quad Cities, she plays saxophone in the Manny Lopez Big Band that performs monthly at the Circa '21 Speakeasy, and she has played iin the pit orchestra for many touring Broadway productions, among them A Chorus Line, The Full Monty, Chicago, The Book of Mormon, and Peter Pan. Hart's bandmate Pat Smith teaches guitar at Grinnell College and performs with several eastern Iowa jazz and rock ensembles, while the trio's Richard Wagor performs with numerous groups as well as in the bass section of several symphonies, including the Quad City Symphony Orchestra. He also owns a bass sales and service company and teaches privately.

The Lynne Hart Trio performs their Third Sunday matinee concert at Davenport's Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities on March 17, admission to the 5 p.m. event is $15 cash at the door, and children K-12 and college students (ID required) will be admitted free. This concert event will also be preceded by a 3 p.m. jazz workshop presented free of charge to all attendees, with a social hour starting at 4 p.m. and doors for the 5 p.m. performance opening at 4:30 p.m. For additional information, visit Polyrhythms.org.