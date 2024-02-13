13 Feb 2024

Polyrhythms' Nathaniel Lawrence Memorial Concert, February 25

By Reader Staff

Polyrhythms' Nathaniel Lawrence Memorial Concert at Rivermont Collegiate -- February 25.

Sunday, February 25, 4:30 p.m.

Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf IA

Held in honor of the Polyrhythms founder who directed the organization from 2005 until his unexpected passing last August, the Nathaniel Lawrence Memorial Concert featuring the Polyrhythms Trio will take the stage at Bettendorf's Rivermont Collegiate on February 25, the commemorative event's special guests incluyding Billy Branch, Semenya McCord, and Hal Reed, followed by a headliner performance featuring the Edmar Castañeda Quartet.

Upon arriving in the United States in 1994, Colombian-born harp player Edmar Castañeda has made a name for himself as the preeminent jazz harp virtuoso. Castañeda brings forth a brilliance that beautifully merges the jazz tradition with a diverse set of styles and genres while bringing unbridled attention to a somewhat unfamiliar instrument: the harp. Singlehandedly, Castañeda has cemented the harp’s place in jazz with innovative technique and heartfelt creativity from a wealth of formidable collaborations with music titans such as Sting, Wynton Marsalis, Bela Fleck, John Scofield, Ricki Lee Jones, Hiromi, Pedrito Martinez, Marcus Miller, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Ivan Lins, The Yellowjackets, Paco De Lucia, and Paquito D’Rivera.

In the same breath as the Yo-Yo Ma’s of the world, Castañeda fearlessly stuns audiences, musicians, and critics alike with his incredible talents as a player and composer. NPR’s Fresh Air raved, "His technique is the real astonishment. Castañeda juggles lead, rhythm and bass lines, using a variety of hard and soft string attacks to keep those voices distinct – all without giving up the groove. His amazing technique ... raises the bar for every harpist.” The New York Times, meanwhile, noted that the artist "engage[s] modern jazz in ways that honor ... cultural origins, and [he has] the capacity to astonish by virtue of [his] fingerstyle technique.”

Castañeda released his latest studio album Viento Sur, featuring his World Ensemble, last May, following up his other seven albums (Cuarto de Colores; Entre Cuerdas; Double Portion; Live at the Jazz Standard; Live In Montreal; Harp vs. Harp, Family) with the recording a nine-person ensemble of acclaimed global musicians from Switzerland, Brazil, Cuba, Israel, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, and the United States.

The Nathaniel Lawrence Memorial Concert will take place on February 25, with Rivermont Collegiate's doors opening at 4 p.m. A half-hour later, the Polyrhythms Trio featuring Corey Kendrick on piano, Ronald Wilson on bass, and Manuel Lopez III on drums will perform alongside guest jazz artists Billy Branch, Semenya McCord, and Hal Reed. And with Andrea Tierra on vocals, Yotam Ben on harmonica, and Pablo Bencid on drums, the Edmar Castañeda Quartet will take the stage with the bandleader on harp. Admission is $20, with children K-12 and college students (ID required) admitted free, and more information is available by visiting Polyrhythms.org.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 