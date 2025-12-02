02 Dec 2025

POP 2000 TOUR with Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, & LFO, December 18

By Reader Staff

POP 2000 TOUR with Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, & LFO at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center -- December 18 (pictured: Chris Kirkpatrick)

Thursday, December 18, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

On December 18, guests at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center are gonna party like it's (the year after) 1999 with the eagerly awaited arrival of the POP 2000 TOUR, a night of exhilarating pop hits and familiar faces boasting the talents of *NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO.

Chris Kirkpatrick is the singer, dancer, actor, and voice actor best known for his work as a founding member and countertenor of the pop group *NSYNC, which has sold more than 70 million records and is one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. Kirkpatrick was the lead singer in various songs including "Thinking of You (I Drive Myself Crazy)," "Together Again"," "The Lion Sleeps Tonight," "I Thought She Knew," "Just Got Paid," and many selections from *NSYNC's Home for Christmas. On television, Kirkpatrick voiced Chip Skylark on the Nickelodeon series The Fairly OddParents, and he has participated in numerous reality TV shows, including Celebrity Big Brother, The Masked Singer, and Gone Country.

O-Town’s story began in 1999, when Making the Band chronicled the rise to success of the boy band throughout three seasons of the series on both ABC and MTV. The group’s first two full- length albums included the chart-topping singles “Liquid Dreams” and “All or Nothing," as well as the top-40 hit “We Fit Together.” “All or Nothing” was nominated for Song of the Year at the Radio Music Awards in 2001, and the group is composed of Dan Miller and original members Erik-Michael Estrada, Jacob Underwood, and Trevor Penick.

Ryan Cabrera is the singer and songwriter behind ubiquitous smashes such as “On the Way Down,” “True,” and “Shine On,” as well as albums including 2004’s Take It All Away, which hit number eight on the Billboard Top 200. Cabrera was also featured heavily on MTV’s Ashlee Simpson Show and The Hills, and began his professional career as a lead singer for the Dallas band Rubix Groove before pursuing solo efforts.

LFO burst onto the scene in 1999 with the number-one smash hit "Summer Girls," following it with another top-five hit in "Girl on TV" and the top-10 hit, "Every Other Time". Today, in the wake of former bandmates Rich Cronin's and Devin Lima's passing, lone surviving member Brad Fischetti keeps the name of LFO alive, performing the band's songs to fans new and old.

The POP 2000 Tour with Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO lands at Davenport's Event Center on December 18, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $15-55, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.

