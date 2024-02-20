post doom romance, March 2

Saturday, March 2, 8 p.m.

Rozz-Tox, 2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

Performing pieces from their recent release titled prairie transmissions, experimental musicians Mykel Boyd and seah (Chelsea Heikes) bring their outfit post doom romance to Rock Island venue Rozz-Tox on March 2, the artists, as stated in their online biography, "feeling their way through life. Inspired by the writings of Carl Jung and a shared love of sound, plants, water, quiet beauty, books and travel."

As their biography continues, "What Mykel Boyd and seah (Chelsea Heikes) have in common when forming their collaborative artist group, post doom romance, is a keen eye and ear for textures. In both sound and image, we have been solo artists working both in the music industry and the fine arts world. Together, we produce sound, video, and still image compositions that are sensitively layered and textural. Our aesthetic is such that we do not heavy-handedly depict. Rather, we ruminate together in the feeling space of both literary and physical spaces, building our aural and visual language through subtle layering of manipulated field recordings. In November of 2021 post doom romance started prairie transmissions, a 13-part audio/visual cycle through 11 months, exploring the inner/outer vibrations of the landscape we inhabit. These recordings were captured, processed, layered, manipulated and composed in the prairies around our home over the course of one year. This cycle takes the listener through our audio landscape filtered through our ears. A document of time/space/feeling. An attempt to witness the land, its memories, vibrations and gradient shifts.

"Since 2011, seah has spent a great deal of time tracing waterways. 'Fluvial Traces' follows rivers using feet, bike, or paddle boat and has included the Mae Nam Ping in Chiang Mai, Thailand, the Detroit River, and a river in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. The larger arc of 'Water Tracings' includes various waterways in San Francisco/Oakland, Venice, Italy, and the Finnish Archipelago. seah released conduits of the hydrosphere in 2022, a CD/book that is a physical manifestation of the investigations into the water that surrounds us all. Recently clouds & spectres was released, focusing on the experience of being a water body while feeling cloud energy move through the self."

As for Mykel Boyd, "His works feature coincidental, accidental and unexpected connections which make it possible to revise art history and, even better, to complement it. Combining unrelated aspects lead to surprising analogies. By applying abstraction, he creates intense personal moments masterfully created by means of rules and omissions, acceptance and refusal, luring the viewer round and round in circles. Boyd is the founder and curator of the somnimage audio arts label. Over the past 25 he has released recordings by sound artists from around the world, as well as promoting live events, performing and exhibiting photography."

post doom romance plays their Rock Island concert on March 2 with additional sets by Steve Fors and Homogenized Terrestrials, admission to the 8 p.m. all-ages concert is $12, and more information is available by calling (309)200-0978 and visiting RozzTox.com.