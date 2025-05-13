The Pretty Reckless, May 25

Sunday, May 25, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

With their most recent album Death by Rock and Roll lauded by Classic Rock as "brilliant" and by Kerrang! as "made by people who have suffered for their art and whose art will in turn soothe their suffering," lead vocalist Taylor Momsen and her outfit The Pretty Reckless headline a May 25 concert at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, the group winners of the Alternative Press Music Award for Best Hard Rock Band and the iHeart Radio Music Award for Rock Artist of the Year.

The Pretty Reckless is fronted by singer Taylor Momsen, who was a child actor and model, her notable credits including roles in Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas and TV's Gossip Girls. Yet Momsen has always insisted that her first love was music, not acting, and, in 2009, the performer shocked the world when she announced she would leave TV and film entirely in pursuit of a music career. Her band the Pretty Reckless consequently released their debut album Light Me Up in 2010, the recording hitting the number-10 spot on Billboard's U.S. Alternative Rock chart. The group also quickly hit the road, becoming one of rock’s busiest bands and being part of the 2010 Warped Tour before headlining "The Medicine" and "Light Me Up Tours," respectively. The band is well-regarded for its aggressive, live hard-rock sound, their concert events often finding Momsen singing while wearing dark outfits, heavy makeup, and stripper boots.

Following the releases of 2014's Going to Hell and 2016's Who You Selling For, The Pretty Reckless delivered Death by Rock and Roll, becoming the first female-fronted band to have five number one singles when the album rose to the top of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Chart. The Halloween-themed song "Broomsticks" was released in late October of 2020 and "25" in November, and the following January, the band released "And So It Went," featuring Tom Morello, as the third single for Death by Rock and Roll. A longtime hit with rock critics, The Pretty Reckless continues to amass raves, and according to Louder Sound, the band mixes "the finer elements of heavy metal with grunge and blues. Ben Phillips' gritty riffs gave Momsen a platform to make singles 'Miss Nothing' and 'Make Me Wanna Die' teem with attitude, while the softer moments, such as 'Just Tonight,' set up the singer ... as a vocal force to be reckoned with."

The Pretty Reckless headlines their East Moline engagement on May 25 with an additional set by the Billboard-charting female rockers of Plush, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $49.75-55, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.