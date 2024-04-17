Quad City Music Guild Youth Chorus Spring Concert, April 20

Saturday, April 20, 2 p.m.

Prospect Park Auditorium, 1584 34th Avenue, Moline IL

In celebration of the ensemble's 10th anniversary, the gifted vocalists of the Quad City Music Guild Youth Chorus will present their springtime concert at Moline's Prospect Park Auditorium on April 20, treating patrons to delightful group numbers from past Music Guild hits, forthcoming summer titles, and shows that may just appear in future seasons.

With Youth Chorus founder and director Valeree Pieper, serving as the event's music director, the spring concert's first act will feature a half-dozen show-tune favorites from musicals that debuted between 1956 and 2015: “Opening Up” from the Sara Bareilles smash Waitress; “Soon It's Gonna Rain” from the timeless off-Broadway romance The Fantasticks; “Ease on Down the Road” from the Tony-winning The Wiz; “Pure Imagination” from the 1971 family-film classic “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”; “Wouldn't It Be Loverly” from Lerner & Loewe's iconic My Fair Lady; and “Aquarius/Let the Sun Shine In” from the counter-culture sensation Hair. Following a brief intermission, the Youth Chorus will return with “Step One” from April's Kinky Boots, followed by a trio of numbers from this summer's Music Guild lineup: “Send in the Clowns” from June's A Little Night Music, “Seize the Day” from July's Newsies: The Musical, and “Tradition” from August's Fiddler on the Roof. And this year's springtime concert will close with a familiar favorite: “Consider Yourself” from the Dickens adaptation Oliver!

Taking part in the Youth Chorus concert are more than two dozen members of the ensemble: Ben Bergthold; Betsy Bergthold; Cami Beyer; Grayson Beyer; Eden Brems; Madison Brose; Teresa Budelier; Isla Bybee; Aurora Done; Johanna Forgie; Vivienne Haring; Willsley Haring; Esther Hoffman Scarlett Keel; Emma Leal; Andria Malloy; Charlotte Martin; Lizzie Martin; Charis Moore; Imogen Morehart; Vera Ries,Vivienne Ries; Stella Rodriguez; Eli Schroeder; Taliyah Shelton; Stella Steinbeck; Lyla Weber; and Penny Witherspoon. Returning alumni include: Mady Beyer, Lillian Cobert, Grayson Doran, Payton Doran, Ava Ethridge, Sarah Gibson, Logan Heick, Olivia Heick, Emma Isaacson, Nyx King, Miranda Vedvik, Tori Vedvik, Ellie Weyeneth, and Amber Whitaker. Mary Carroll, meanwhile serves as the concert's assistant music director, while the event's lights and sound are courtesy of John Erb.

The Quad City Music Guild Youth Chorus Spring Concert takes place on April 20, admission to Saturday's 2 p.m. performance is $5-10, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)762-6610 and visiting QCMusicGuild.com.