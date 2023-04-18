18 Apr 2023

Quad City Singers' “Magic Singdom,” April 28

Quad City Singers' “Magic Singdom" at the Redstone Room -- April 28.

Friday, April 28, 7:30p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

A night of musical enchantment boasting some of the most beloved and hummable songs of all time will be heard at Davenport's Redstone Room on April 28, when selections from some of Disney’s iconic works – "Circle Of Life," "Cruella DeVille," and the Oscar-winning "A Whole New World" – will be performed by area ensemble the Quad City Singers in their family-themed concert delight Magic Singdom.

The Quad City Singers introduces a fresh choral music experience to the Quad Cities. Under the direction of Curtis Fischer-Oelschlaeger, this one-of-a-kind vocal ensemble was revitalized in 2005 and now performs a wide variety of choral music, including madrigals, sacred songs, vocal jazz, and Christmas favorites, having been commended for “well-chosen, familiar music, done in surprising and intriguing arrangements.” Already recognized for its annual Christmas dinner concert at premier Quad Cities locations such as the Figge Art Museum, Davenport's Outing Club, and Lavender Crest Winery, the group has recently added a spring jazz event to its concert schedule. A concert event with the Quad City Singers promises to be unforgettable, tune-filled time spent with well-known, talented, local musicians working together to deliver a unique and spirited performance.

Serving as director for the Quad City Singers, Curtis Fischer-Oelschlaeger is also the Director of Choral Activities for Rockridge High School, where he leads the theatre department and marching band color guard. He has performed at area venues including Quad City Music Guild and the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, and is currently a member of Galesburg's professional vocal ensemble the Nova Singers. And included in the Quad City Singers ensemble are more than two dozen local talents, many of them familiar from other area singing groups and their work in numerous stage presentations over the years: Greg Baird; Nathan Bates; Colleen Callahan; Chris Castle; Tim Dominicus; Nick Eli; Hillary Erb; John Erb; Jessica Fowler; Anthony Greer; Holly Kennedy; J. Adam Lounsberry; Sarah Lounsberry; Mary Mendelin; Sheri Olson; Kevin Pieper; Marcia Renaud; Andy Sederquist; PJ Scott; Jennifer Sondgeroth; Kelsey Swan; Joe Urbaitis; Megan Warren; Jenny Winn; and Zatherine Zerull.

The Quad City Singers will perform Magic Singdom at Davenport's Redstone Room at Common Chord on April 28, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $15-20, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.

Mike Schulz

