Barron Ryan, February 22 through 26

PASS Performance: Wednesday, February 23, 6:30 p.m.

CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline IL

Ryan & Ryan – Going Gershwin: Saturday, February 26, 7 p.m.

Geneseo High School, 700 North State Street, Geneseo IL

Abbreviated Performances: Tuesday, February 22, through Friday, February 25

Various Area Locations

Appearing in an area-wide series of full concerts, pop-up events, and a special performance opposite his father between February 22 and 26, acclaimed pianist Barron Ryan serves as the latest guest in Quad City Arts' Visiting Artists Series, this up-and-coming musical sensation recognized as one of Smithsonian magazine's “Ten Innovators to Watch in 2021.”

A native of Tulsa, Oklahoma recently commissioned to compose a piano trio that pays tribute to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, Ryan began taking piano lessons at age four, and went on to earn a piano-performance major from the University of Oklahoma. Performing a singular blend of jazz- and ragtime-inspired concert music, Ryan's talents led a piano competition and subsequent tour in Israel, as well as a pair of albums: 2013's Classical with Attitude (featuring compositions by Nikolai Kapustin, William Bolcom, and George Gershwin) and 2017's tribute to iconic composers The Masters' Apprentice. He has also toured extensively throughout the United States, with Tiffiney Harms of the Central Christian College of Kansas raving, “Barron's talent and personality are sure to shine in every stage, delighting audiences everywhere.”

Last January, Ryan received one of the most significant laurels of his career to date, having been named one of 10 “Innovators to Watch” by Smithsonian magazine. Describing Ryan's work on his composition for the city of Tulsa, the article stated, “As a Tulsa native, Ryan says that it's important for him to tell this story – a story that needs to be remembered. 'It's an integral part of who I am, and I'm honored to do it,' he says. 'Music can tell a story without using words, [and it] has an unparalleled ability to communicate.' He hopes that his music inspires people to reflect on the Tulsa Race Massacre and to be courageous – to do what’s right and not simply what is easy, he says. 'I'm hoping that it's well received, and that we remember our history as Tulsans and learn the right lessons and not repeat something like this again.'”

Among Ryan's recent laurels, Kensington Concert Series director Gary Payne raved, “It was the emotive quality of his playing … that made for a captivating ride that not only entertained, but also connected and communicated with the audience in a singular fulfilling way.” And according to Lauren Green, music director for the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra, "Barron has a wonderful combination of technical artistry and ingratiating personality that really sells his performances, whether pops or classical, solo or with orchestra.”

During his area residency as a Quad City Arts Visiting Artist, Ryan will perform an abbreviated concert at the DeWitt Community Library (917 Fifth Avenue, Dewitt IA) at 6:30 p.m. on February 22; a full-length PASS performance at CityView Celebrations at 6:30 p.m. on February 23;a half-hour concert at Wesley United Methodist Church (400 Iowa Avenue, Muscatine IA) at 2 p.m. on February 24; and a pop-up concert at Hotel Blackhawk (200 East Third Street, Davenport IA) at 5 p.m. on February 26. And wrapping up his residency alongside his pianist father Donald Ryan, Barron will also perform the concert event Ryan & Ryan: Going Gershwin at Geneseo High School at 7 p.m. on February 26.

For more information on Barron Ryan's appearances and Quad City Arts' Visiting Artist Series, call (309)793-1213 and visit QuadCityArts.com.