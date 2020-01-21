Dan Quinn, February 3 through 7

Public Concert & Glow Party: Friday, February 7, 7 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

DJ Workshops: Monday, February 3, through Friday, February 7

Various Area Locales

A Texas-based talent who has found a unique way to combine his passion for music with his passion for education, professional DJ and entrepreneur Dan Quinn serves as the latest guest in Quad City Arts' Visiting Artist Series, his area residency performances and workshops from February 3 through 7 allowing kids of all ages to witness, and take part in, the magic of live, multi-instrumental looping.

As a full-time professional musician based in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Quinn holds an engineering degree from the University of Rochester, a Professional Certificate in Ableton Live from the Berklee College of Music, and performs at over 100 events per year, specifically private events such as weddings, corporate events, fundraisers, and house parties. Having mastered the art of his live “one man band” and mixing beats across all tempos and genres as a DJ, he takes the time to know his clients and their needs before every event, working to create moments that will last as memories for years to come. Over the past 15 years, Quinn has performed on stages of all sizes, from intimate house parties to fundraisers for hundreds of people to large corporate events at venues including AT&T Stadium, the American Airlines Center, Dallas' House of Blues, and, twice, the Hard Rock Café in Bogotá, Colombia.

In 2016, Quinn founded the OontzKids DJ Academy in which, through hands-on experience with real hardware and software, students learn the principles of beats, bars, tempos, phrasing, and beat matching. Using tools such as hot cues, EQ, and filters, students learn how to seamlessly transition from one carefully selected track to the next, eventually preparing to perform a live set. They then dive deeper into advanced mixing techniques, music-library management, set preparation, and techniques such as slicing, sampling, looping, and even live remixing with a capella tracks and instrumentals. As a result of OontzKids' success, Quinn has established himself as an emerging leader in the field of DJ mastery, he was invited to perform and speak at the prestigious NAMM Show in California, and he has been featured in such Dallas/Fort Worth news outlets such as the Dallas Observer, The Dallas Morning News, and 76092 magazine.

Dan Quinn will perform his public concert as a Quad City Arts Visiting Artist in a special glow-party event at Davenport's Redstone Room on February 7 at 7 p.m., with admission $10 for adults and $5 for ages 17 and under. Prior to the concert, Quinn will also present three area workshops on the art of DJ-ing: at the Colona Public Library (911 First Street) on February 3 at 5 p.m.; at the Bettendorf Public Library (2950 Learning Campus Drive) on February 4 at 6 p.m.; and, with $10 pre-registration, at the Redstone Room on February 7 at 4:30 p.m.

For more information on Dan Quinn's area residency and the 2019-20 Visiting Artists season, call (309)793-1213 or visit QuadCityArts.com.