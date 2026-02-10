Barron Ryan, February 23 through 27

Monday, February 23, 6:30 p.m.

Butterworth Center, 1105 Eighth Street, Moline IL

Thursday, February 26, 2 p.m.

Wesley United Methodist Church, 400 Iowa Avenue, Muscatine IA

Friday, February 27, 7 p.m.

TMBC Lincoln Resource Center, 318 East Seventh Street, Davenport IA

Sharing his musical gifts in a pair of 45-minute performances plus a full-length concert evening at Davenport's TMBC Lincoln Resource Center, acclaimed pianist Barron Ryan returns to the area for Quad City Arts' 2025-26 Visiting Artists Series, this lauded musical sensation hailed by Kensington Concert Series director Gary Payne for the "emotive quality of his playing," and the musician recognized as one of Smithsonian magazine's 10 “Innovators to Watch."

A native of Tulsa, Oklahoma recently commissioned to compose a piano trio that pays tribute to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, Ryan was raised in a musical household, and grew up surrounded by a soundtrack that ranged from Chopin to Michael Jackson. He began taking piano lessons at age four and went on to earn a piano-performance major from the University of Oklahoma, and in combining the classical training he received from an early age with his love for jazz, pop, and funk, Ryan has developed a style that is both timeless and modern.

His performances fusing technical mastery with engaging storytelling, and playing a singular blend of jazz- and ragtime-inspired concert music, Ryan's talents led a piano competition and subsequent tour in Israel, as well as a pair of albums: 2013's Classical with Attitude (featuring compositions by Nikolai Kapustin, William Bolcom, and George Gershwin) and 2017's tribute to iconic composers The Masters' Apprentice. He has also toured extensively throughout the United States, with Tiffiney Harms of the Central Christian College of Kansas raving, “Barron's talent and personality are sure to shine in every stage, delighting audiences everywhere.”

In January of 2021, Ryan received one of the most significant laurels of his career to date, having been named one of 10 “Innovators to Watch” by Smithsonian magazine. Describing Ryan's work on his composition for the city of Tulsa, the article stated, “As a Tulsa native, Ryan says that it's important for him to tell this story – a story that needs to be remembered. 'It's an integral part of who I am, and I'm honored to do it,' he says. 'Music can tell a story without using words, [and it] has an unparalleled ability to communicate.'”

Ryan’s career spans international tours, award-winning recordings, and acclaimed original compositions, and his works include the historically inspired suite There Arises Light in the Darkness that the artist will perform, alongside violinist Christopher Whitley and cellist Alex Cox, in Davenport on February 27. In student programs, he combines jaw-dropping piano skill with humor, pop tunes, and motivational messages, inspiring audiences to pursue excellence in their own lives. And according to Lauren Green, music director for the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra, "Barron has a wonderful combination of technical artistry and ingratiating personality that really sells his performances, whether pops or classical, solo or with orchestra.”

During his area residency as a Quad City Arts Visiting Artist, Ryan will perform free, 45-minute concerts at Moline's Butterworth Center (February 23, 6:30 p.m.) and Muscatine's Wesley United Methodist Church (February 26, 2 p.m.). On February 27, Ryan, Whitley, and Cox will perform as a trio on Ryan's composition There Arises Light in the Darkness, admission to the 7 p.m. event at Davenport's TMBC Lincoln Resource Center starting at $10.

For more information on Barron Ryan's appearances and Quad City Arts' Visiting Artist Series, call (309)793-1213 and visit QuadCityArts.com.