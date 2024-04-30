Daniel Pak, May 13 through 16

Monday, May 13, through Thursday, May 16

Appearing locally as the final guest in the 2023-24 season of Quad City Arts' Visiting Artist Series, native Hawaiian Daniel Pak will perform in a half-dozen free-to-the-public events from May 13 through 16, with TotemStar.org stating that the musician and educator "embodies the warmth and soul of the islands in his music of healing and joy."

Originally from the island of O`ahu, Pak is a singer, songwriter, and producer making his home in Seattle, Washington. As frontman for Kore Ionz from 2008 to 2017, Pak shared the stage with reggae royalty including The Wailers, Steel Pulse, and Toots & the Maytals. In 2011, the artist's “Love You Better,” a song that the International Examiner deemed a “poignant love letter,” rose to the number-one spot on commercial radio in Hawai`i. Performing as a solo artist since 2018, Pak has shared the stage with Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam) and Sir Mix-a-Lot, and is currently working on new music with producers Eric Lilavois (My Chemical Romance), Steve Fisk (Nirvana, Soundgarden), and Thaddeus Turner (Digable Planets). Through his musical platform, Pak has galvanized support for political change, performing at events for Washington State Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and King County Executive Dow Constantine.

Pak is also the co-founder and executive director of Totem Star, a nonprofit youth record label that, for more than 14 years, has supported in excess of 5,000 aspiring young recording artists in the greater Seattle area through music production, live performance, and mentorship. Partnering with the City of Seattle, Pak led Totem Star’s effort to raise $1.7 million to build a 2,000-square foot, state-of-the-art recording studio in historic Seattle landmark King Street Station, which opened in November of 2023. In addition, Pak has served as Co-Chair of the Seattle Music Commission, as a Governor for the Pacific Northwest Chapter of the Recording Academy, and as a Trustee for The Bush School. In November of 2022, he was inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame alongside Hiro Yamamoto (Soundgarden) and Artist Ambassador Krist Novoselic (Nirvana).

During his tenure as a Quad City Arts Visiting Artist, Pak will deliver free, 45-minute performance/lectures at a sextet of area venues: at Coal Valley's Robert R. Jones Public Library (900 First Street) on May 13 at 5 p.m.; at the Rock Island Public Library Watts-Midtown Branch (2715 30th Street) on May 14 at 2 p.m.; at Moline's Butterworth Center (1105 Eighth Street) on May 14 at 7 p.m.; at the Geneseo Public Library (805 North Chicago Street) on May 15 at 2 p.m.; at the Moline Public Library (3210 41st Street) on May 15 at 6 p.m.; and at Muscatine's Wesley United Methodist Church (400 Iowa Avenue) on May 16 at 2 p.m. On May 16, Pak will also perform for the 6 p.m. Quad City Arts Annual Celebration at East Moline's The Bend Event Center (1910 Bend Boulevard), where guests are invited to to gain insight into the organization's recent achievements, future plans, and community impact while enjoying hors d’oeuvres and cocktails.

For more information on Daniel Pak's area performances and the Quad City Arts Visiting Artist Series, call (309)793-1213 and visit QuadCityArts.com.