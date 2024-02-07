Jessica Fichot, February 20 through 22

Tuesday, February 20, through Thursday, February 22

Various Area Locales

Hailed as “enchantingly original” by LA Weekly and “a glittering testament to L.A.’s multiculturism” by the Los Angeles Times, chanteuse and songwriter Jessica Fichot serves as the latest guest in Quad City Arts' 2023-24 season of Visiting Artists, her four public events between February 20 and 22 delivering an intoxicating multilingual fusion of French chanson, Shanghai jazz, gypsy swing, and international folk.

Born in Upstate New York to a Chinese mother and French father, Fichot spent her youth in and around Paris. Moving to Boston after graduating from an international high school in France, Lycée International, she earned her Bachelor's degree from Berklee College of Music. While in still college, she polished her songwriting skills by composing countless children's songs for a local children's theatre, and later, for publishing companies specializing in educational material. More than 100 of Fichot's children's songs are featured as part of ESL programs published in more than a dozen countries.

After relocating to Los Angeles, Fichot embraced her international influences and independently released her critically acclaimed 2007 debut album Le Chemin, garnering the stamp of approval from tastemakers such as LA Weekly, the San Francisco Chronicle, and KCRW, and licensing a few songs in major movies and TV shows on the way. She also got a chance to tour the world – traveling regularly throughout the U.S, and occasionally to Mexico, Canada, China , and Western Europe – performing on vocals, accordion, and toy piano and accompanied by a fiery band of clarinet, double bass, and guitar.

Fichot took her time to architect the proper follow-up to her debut when she entered the studio to record her second album, 2012's Le Secret, this time looking to harness an acoustic sound with a hint of modern production. The recording is an international meeting point for French chanson, folk, gypsy jazz, and world music, and in Fichot's 2014 EP Dear Shanghai, a work sung entirely in Mandarin Chinese, the artist celebrates the swing-era sounds of her mother’s hometown with intoxicating 1940s Shanghai jazz gems, Mandopop classics, and inspired original songs, turning listeners on to the musical terrain of a bygone era half a world away.

During her area tenure as a Quad City Arts Visiting Artist, Fichot will deliver four informal, 45-minute performances and lectures for area patrons between February 20 and 22: at the Bettendorf Public Library (2950 Learning Campus Drive) on February 20 at 1 p.m.; at the Moline Public Library (3210 41st Street) on February 20 at 6 p.m.; at the Clinton Community Library (1000 Lincoln Boulevard) on February 21 at 6 p.m.; and at the DeWitt Community Library (917 Fifth Avenue) on February 22 at 6 p.m.

For more information on Jessica Fichot's area appearances and the Visiting Artists 2023-24 season, call (309)793-1213 and visit QuadCityArts.com.