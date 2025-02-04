Goitse, February 18 and 20

Full Performance: Thursday, February 20, 7 p.m.

The Sound Conservatory, 504 17th Street, Moline IL

Abbreviated Performance: Tuesday, February 18, 11 a.m.

Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf IA

With Irish Music Magazine raving that the quintet delivers "music that’s brimming with energy and creative zeal," the Celtic talents of Goitse – the Gaelic word for "come here" pronounced "go-wit-cha" – serve as the latest guests in Quad City Arts Visiting Artists' series, offering a 45-minute performance and talk at the Bettendorf Public Library on February 18, and a full concert at Moline's Sound Conservatory on February 20.

The popular and multi-award-winning quintet Goitse was forged in the white-hot creative crucible of Limerick’s Irish World Academy. Named Live Ireland’s “Traditional Group of the Year" and Chicago Irish American News’ “Group of the Year," and the winners of the prestigious “Freiburger International Leiter 2016" award in Germany, the musicians of Goitse have become leader of the new generation of traditional Irish ensembles.

To date, Goitse has released six critically acclaimed recordings and maintains a year-round touring schedule that includes performances throughout Ireland, United Kingdom, Germany, France, and the United States. Their distinctive sound lies in the quality of their own compositions interspersed with age-old traditional tunes that make each performance unique. Laying the foundations for the music are World and All-Ireland Bodhrán champion Colm Phelan and Conal O’Kane, who is fast making a name for himself as one of the finest guitarists of his generation. The gripping rhythm section sets a powerful drive for the music while the sweet, charismatic voice of Áine McGeeney draws audiences into a song the way few performers can.

Multi-instrumentalist Alan Reid features mainly on banjo and bouzouki, drawing from an extensive knowledge of archival collections of Irish which enriches the bands repertoire. Tadhg O'Meachair, meanwhile, is an All-Ireland piano champion, and known for his distinctively intricate bass work on accordion. The band members are collectively and individually leading teachers in the realm of traditional Irish folk music, regularly leading workshops not only on the types of music they perform, but also on related instruments, history, and culture.

Audiences will also recognize Goitse’s trademark sound from the second season of the hit show Bad Sisters, which features tracks “The Cave of the Wild Horses” and “The Peacocks” from the band’s 2022 album Rosc. The show’s creator, Sharon Horgan, and director, Dearbhla Walsh, tapped Goitse to be a part of the series, inviting the band to record on set with the cast for Episode 1, which débuted in November 2024 on Apple TV+.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be back in the U.S., sharing our style of energetic Irish music with audiences across the country,” band member Colm Phelan said. “This tour is a wonderful opportunity to connect with fans new and old, and we can’t wait to share the music and songs of Ireland on every stage we play."

As Quad City Arts Visiting Artists, Goitse will deliver a 45-minute version of their concert and an accompanying talk at the Bettendorf Public Library on February, with the free event beginning at 11 a.m. The musicians will also perform their full concert at Moline's Sound Conservatory on February 20, admission $10-60 for the 7 p.m. event. For more information on the engagements and the Visiting Artist program, call (309)793-1213 and visit QuadCityArts.com.