Jarabe Mexicano, May 8

Thursday, May 8, 7 p.m.

Mercado on Fifth, 423 12th Street, Moline IL

Appearing as the final guests in Quad City Arts' 2024-25 Visiting Artist series, the gifted folk-rock quintet Jarabe Mexicano will perform an exhilarating concert event at Moline's Mercado on Fifth on May 8, the group lauded by cultural anthropologist and noted author Alejandro Lugo a team of musicians who are “truly excellent and bring new blood to the musical traditions they perform."

For the visiting artists' Mercado on Fifth engagement, audiences are invited to Jarabe Mexicano’s "Fiesta En Familia," a special evening that celebrates life on the U.S.-Mexico border through music and personal stories. From romantic ballads and torch songs to rock hits and danceable tunes, this intimate concert promises to be one to remember. Through their powerful bilingual vocals and storytelling, Jarabe Mexicano explores border culture and invites audiences to celebrate family, community, and the shared experience of music. Music lovers of all kinds won't want to miss this chance to experience a concert filled with vibrant rhythms, emotional depth and a celebration of cultural unity.

Jarabe Mexicano brings their vibrant “Bordeño Soul” sound to the stage, blending their border roots from San Diego, California, and Nogales, Aarizona. Their eclectic style fuses traditional Mexican Folk music with American rock and roll, Norteño/Tex-Mex, Caribbean-style Trío Romántico, and popular Cumbia, creating an exciting and nostalgic musical experience. This dynamic group performs on traditional folk instruments with a modern flair, captivating audiences with their energetic and heartfelt performances that span genres and generations. And as longtime advocates for the arts and education, the ensemble maintaining a special commitment to underserved communities, Jarabe Mexicano's musicians have forged fruitful collaborations with an array of both public and private organizations, academic institutions, and government entities.

Jarabe Mexicano headlines their Mercado on Fifth engagement on May 8, tiered ticketing for the 7 p.m. concert event is $10-60, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)793-1213 and visiting QuadCityArts.com.