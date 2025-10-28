Nobunto, November 13

Thursday, November 13, 2 p.m.

Geneseo Public Library, 805 North Chicago Street, Geneseo IL

Thursday, November 13, 6:30 p.m.

Butterworth Center, 1105 Eighth Street, Moline IL

Acclaimed by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune for their "rich voices and exhilarating rhythms," the Zimbabwe-based female a cappella group Nobunto performs two intimate public concerts during their tenure as Quad City Arts Visiting Artists, the ensemble's November 13 appearances finding the talents at the Geneseo Public Library at 2 p.m. and Moline's Butterworth Center 6:30 p.m.

Nobuntu captivates audiences with performances that span traditional songs, Afro Jazz, and gospel, with their concert events boasting pure harmonies, minimal percussion, traditional instruments such as the mbira (thumb piano), and authentic dance movements. The group’s name reflects an African concept of humility, love, unity, and family from a woman’s perspective, and their mission is rooted in the belief that music can transcend racial, tribal, religious, gender, and economic barriers.

The group was formed on realizing the absence of an all-female professional a cappella group in the original members' native Bulawayo, and in Zimbabwe as a whole. Nobuntu celebrates through their songs and dance the identities of being an African woman. Their voices, energy and their breathtaking performance on stage is an experience that communicates with the human side of everyone.

Nominated in the Best Musician of the Year category at the Zimbabwe International Women Awards, and twice named Best Imbube Group at the Bulawayo Arts Awards, Nobuntu has toured extensively across Africa, Europe, and North America. In addition to their three acclaimed albums – 2013's Thina, 2015's Ekhaya, and 2018's Obabes Bembube – the vocalists are dedicated to community work, including their efforts for The Nobuntu Pad Bank, which provides sanitary products to young women in the arts. Nobuntu performances are a vibrant celebration of heritage and a testament to the power of music as a force for change. Nobuntu is composed Duduzile Sibanda, Joyline Sibanda, Zanele Manhenga, and Thandeka Moyo, all of whom are well-regarded for their rich vocals and commitment to promoting African culture through music. Speaking to the Australian news outlet The Herald, Duduzile Sibanda said of a Nobuntu concert, "People can expect good music – a fusion of traditional African harmonies and our original compositions."

For Nobuntu's November 13 public appearances at the Geneseo Public Library at 2 p.m. and Moline's Butterworth Center at 6:30 p.m., audiences can expect a relaxed 45-minute performance and artist talk, as well as a great opportunity to experience these inspiring a cappella talents up close. Both Nobuntu events are free, and more information on the shows and the Quad City Arts Visiting Artist series is available by calling (309)793-1213 and visiting QuadCityArts.com.