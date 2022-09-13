Son Monarcas, September 20 through 23

Tuesday, September 20, 3 p.m.

Butterworth Center, 1105 Eighth Street, Moline IL

Wednesday, September 21, 6:30 p.m.

Geneseo Public Library, 805 North Chicago Street, Geneseo IL

Friday, September 23, noon

Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Street, Moline IL

Appearing as the first guests in Quad City Arts' 2022-23 Visiting Artists Series, the Latin-folk fusion ensemble Son Monarcas will deliver a trio of public performances from September 20 through 23, the musicians dedicated to unfolding a world of experience for students of all backgrounds to learn about world cultures, language, geography, history, math, and more through the arts, providing a special focus in traditional Latin music and dance.

Led by Mercedes Inez Martinez and Irekani Ferreyra and based in the Chicago neighborhoods of Garfield Park and Pilsen, Son Monarcas works within music, dance, and education, and focuses primarily on the immigrant experience of living within two worlds at the same time. Like the monarch butterfly, they take audiences on a musical migration from the USA to Latin America by fusing indie soul with traditional son and cumbia, and the ensemble continues the tradition of keeping traditional Latin folk music and dance alive through education while creating new music that speaks to the bicultural experience. Son Monarcas is currently working on new singles, videos, and a vinyl album that was made possible in part by the City of Chicago DCASE, and upcoming collaborations and performances include a new play at Loyola University Chicago and working with the Chicago Children's Choir.

Martinez, Ferreyra, and their fellow musicians blend the musical styles of traditional Mexican folk with indie soul and jazz to create a new sound that reflects the multiculturalism that is Chicago. During their area stay as Quad City Arts Visiting Artists, they will be performing original music from their first album La Sirena de la Frontera, as well as newer songs and interpretations of traditional Latin folk music. Son Monarcas will be playing traditional Mexican folk instruments such as the requinto jarocho and jarana jarocha, as well as accordion, guitar, and violin, and accompanying their numbers with zapateado dance.

Trained at Loyola University Chicago and currently acting as the Artistic Director of MAGI Cultural Art Center, Son Monarcas' co-founder Martinez works as music instructor in general music and Latin studies in music, and also gives lessons in piano, guitar, voice, and accordion for Pulse Beat Music as part of the Chicago Public School District. Ferreyra, meanwhile, is a leading figure in Chicago's vibrant son jarocho music scene, and has performed in some of Chicago's most acclaimed live music venues, as well as prestigious events including the Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington D.C.

Son Monarcas will deliver three public performances during their area visit: at Moline's Butterworth Center on September 20 at 3 p.m.; at the Geneseo Public Library on September 21 at noon; and at the Moline Public Library on September 23 at noon. All performances are free, and more information on the group and the Visiting Artists Series is available by calling (309)793-1213 and visiting QuadCityArts.com.