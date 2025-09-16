Sons of Mystro, September 26

Friday, September 26, 7 p.m.

St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center, 2101 Gaines Street, Davenport IA

Drawing inspiration from virtuosos such as Samvel Yervinyan, Yanni's violinist Sayaka Katsuki, and the legendary Jascha Heifetz, musical partners Umoja McNeish and Malcolm bring their exhilarating outfit Sons of Mystro to the Galvin Fine Arts Center of St. Ambrose University on September 26, delivering innovation, inspiration, and pure sonic brilliance as the first guests in the 2025-26 season of Quad City Arts' Visiting Artist Series.

As asked at SonsOfMystro.com, "Have you ever been serenaded by a musical duo, who plays over 10 different genres of popular music, using the violin instead of their voices to literally express a song’s lyrics? If not, then you must not have heard of the upcoming violin virtuosos Sons of Mystro! Sons of Mystro has been honing their skills in the Broward County public school system, attending Bethune Elementary School in Hollywood, Florida, on through Parkway Middle School, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Dillard High School for the Performing Arts and Broward College, Davie, Florida.

"Since being formed as a group, in June of 2010, Sons of Mystro has performed at a variety of events such as playing AC/DC's signature song 'Back in Black' for seven Miami Heat games, during the 'Back in Black' promotion for the 2011/2012 basketball season, Keys to the City Ceremonies, most notably honoring international recording artist, Wyclef Jean and sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian."

Other credits include: "ESPN/BCSChampionship Party, opening for The Fray, the 8th Annual Jazz In The Gardens, alongside notable R&Band Jazz acts such as Najee, Fantasia, Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds, Charlie Wilson, New Edition, Monica, Neyo, and Earth, Wind and Fire, open act for Dennis Edwards and the Temptations Revue for the NatKing Cole Generation Hope, Inc., opening for Sean Paul at Calle Ocho Festival Miami, one of the featured acts on Carnival on the Mile among many other appearances. But their vision goes beyond the stage. They’re building a legacy. studying music production, mastering the business, and mentoring the next generation, Sons of Mystro is committed to giving back while bringing the violin to the forefront of modern music."

Sons of Mystro perform in St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center on September 26, admission to their 7 p.m. concert event is $8-25, and more information on the night and the 2025-26 Visiting Artist Series is available by calling (309)793-1213 and visiting QuadCityArts.com.