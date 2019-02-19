Quad City Singers: “Let's Go to the Movies!,” March 3

Sunday, March 3, 2 p.m.

Modern Woodmen Park's Budweiser Champions Club, 209 South Gaines Street, Davenport IA

On March 3, local stars of the stage will celebrate iconic stars of the screen when the Quad City Singers perform the musical salute Let's Go to the Movies!, with more than two dozen of the Quad Cities' finest vocalists bringing new life to beloved films ranging from Top Hat to The Way We Were to Disney's The Little Mermaid.

Under the direction of Curtis Fischer-Oelschlaeger, the Quad City Singers generally performs a wide variety of choral music including madrigals, sacred songs, vocal jazz, and Christmas favorites, and has been recognized for its annual Christmas-dinner concerts at premier area locales such as the Figge Art Museum, The Outing Club, and Lavender Crest Winery. For this special near-springtime concert, however, the vocal-ensemble members will turn their talents toward choral arrangements of classic songs from feature films, with most of the numbers composed specifically for the silver screen. Among them are many instantly recognizable tunes that won Academy Awards for Best Original Song, including “Thanks for the Memory” from The Big Broadcast of 1938, “The Way You Look Tonight” from Swing Time, “Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head” from Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid, “The Last Time I Saw Paris” from Lady Be Good, “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid, “Flashdance (What a Feeling”) from Flashdance, “The Time of My Life” from Dirty Dancing, and the unforgettable title ballad from The Way We Were.

But the Quad City Singers will also present choral arrangements of a number of additionally beloved movie songs including “That's Entertainment,” “You Made Me Love You,” “Where the Boys Are,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” and “Signed, Sealed, & Delivered,” with the cinematic theme underlined through the availability of free popcorn at the concert. The ensemble will be accompanied by pianist Marcia Renaud, percussionist Pete Philhower, and bass player Dana Calhoun, with James Sederquist serving as emcee. Meanwhile, the group itself is composed of 25 supremely gifted area vocalists, many of them familiar from Quad City Music Guild presentations: Nathan Bates, Gregory Braid, Colleen Callahan, Chris Castle, Tim Dominicus, Jessica Edbloom, Nick Eli, Hillary Erb, John Erb, Anthony Greer, Holly Kennedy, J. Adam Lounsberry, Sarah Lounsberry, Mary Mendelin, Sheri Olson, Kevin Pieper, Andy Sederquist, Patrick Scott, Jennifer Sondgeroth, Kelsey Swan, Joe Urbaitis, Megan Warren, Aaron Waytenick, Jenny Winn and Katherine Zerull.

Admission to the Quad City Singers' Let's Go to the Movies! concert on March 3 is $10-15, the 2 p.m. event will take place in Modern Woodmen Park's third-floor Budweiser Champions Club, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)738-8489 or visiting QuadCitySingers.org.