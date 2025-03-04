“Quad City Singers Take the Stage,” March 14

Friday, March 14, 7:30 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Delivering an evening of show-tune favorites alongside the talents of the Rockridge Singers, a lauded area vocal ensemble will bring their collective gifts to Davenport's Redstone Room in the March 14 concert event Quad City Singers Take the Stage, the night's repertoire boasting beloved tunes such as "Another Op’nin’, Another Show," "Climb Every Mountain," "Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In," "Stronger," "For Good, People," "Till There Was You," and "You’ll Never Walk Alone."

Quad City Singers introduces a fresh choral music experience to the Quad Cities. Under the direction of Curtis Fischer-Oelschlaeger and with accompaniment provided by David Blakey, this one-of-a-kind vocal ensemble was revitalized in 2005 and performs a wide variety of choral music, including madrigals, sacred songs, vocal jazz, and Christmas favorites. The Quad City Singers has been commended for "well-chosen, familiar music, done in surprising and intriguing arrangements.” Recognized for its annual Christmas dinner concerts at Lavender Crest Winery, the group has added a spring event to its concert schedule. An evening with Quad City Singers promises to be an evening spent with well-known, talented, local musicians working together to deliver a unique and spirited performance.

Serving as director for the Quad City Singers, Curtis Fischer-Oelschlaeger is also the Director of Choral Activities for Rockridge High School, where he leads the theatre department and marching band color guard. He has performed at area venues including Quad City Music Guild and the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, and is currently a member of Galesburg's professional vocal ensemble the Nova Singers. And included in the Quad City Singers ensemble are more than two dozen local talents, many of them familiar from other area singing groups and their work in numerous stage presentations over the years: sopranos Kimberly Arter, Chris Castle, Marissa Elliott, Tori Hofer, Mary Mendelin, Megan Warren, and Katherine Zerull; altos Kelsey Chestney, Abbie Hicks, Cindy Hutchins, Holly Kennedy, Sheri Olson, Jen Sondgeroth, and Jenny Winn; tenors Tim Dominicus, Nick Eli, Adam Lounsberry, Randy Mester, Wade Rogers, Andy Sederquist, and Sam Whan; and basses Nate Bates, Patrick Downing, John Erb, Kevin Pieper, PJ Scott, Joe Urbaitis, and Rich Whitaker.

Featuring the guest performers of Rockridge Singers, Quad City Singers Take the Stage comes to Davenport's Redstone Room on March 14, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is $15-20, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.