Quad City Symphony Orchestra Masterworks V: “Beethoven Second Symphony,” March 7 and 8

Saturday, March 7, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Sunday, March 8, 2 p.m.

Augustana College's Centennial Hall, 3703 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL

Rhythm, energy, and innovation will be celebrated in the Quad City Symphony Orchestra's fifth Masterworks concerts of the 2025-26 season, the March 7 and 8 repertoire boasting Leonard Bernstein's vibrant "Three Dance Episodes" from On the Town, Rebecca Burkhardt’s captivating Ballet for Cello and Orchestra, and, as fitting for the program's title, Ludwig van Beethoven’s spirited and uplifting Second Symphony.

Serving as the featured soloist for the world premiere of Burkhardt's Ballet for Cello and Orchestra is the Quad City Symphony Orchestra's principal cellist Hannah Holman. who has held her position with the QCSO since 2008. From 2002 to 2011, she was a member of the Maia Quartet, the University of Iowa's quartet in residence, which toured China, Japan, and throughout the United States, including teaching residencies at Interlochen Center for the Arts, the Great Wall International Music Academy in China, and the Austin Chamber Music Center. She regularly performs in chamber ensembles with musicians from throughout the United States and Europe.

A dedicated private teacher who finds great fulfillment in helping students of all ages grow musically, Holman was on the University of Iowa music faculty from 2002 to 2012, and most recently was on the faculties of the University of Northern Iowa and Biola Conservatory. She has also served on the faculties of the Worcester College (UK), Michigan State University Community School, and Virginia Union University. The cellist has participated in numerous festivals, has been on the faculty of the Eastern Music Festival since 2001, and currently serves on the faculty of the International Cello Institute, the Five Seasons Music Festival, and Taconic Music. In addition, Holman is the founder and Artistic Director of a new music school based in the Quad Cities, the Deanery School of Music.

Holman studied at the Eastman School of Music and Michigan State University, where she completed her Bachelor of Music degree. She obtained her Master of Music Degree with Fritz Magg at the New England Conservatory, and the artist was fortunate enough to have several lessons with William Pleeth in London as postgraduate study. Her musical education began at age five with her grandmother, whose 1925 Becker cello she plays today. Holman is eternally grateful for the fine teaching of a transformative teacher, Louis Potter, during her junior high and high school years.

Masterworks V: Beethoven Second Symphony performances will be held at Davenport's Adler Theatre on March 7 at 7:30 p.m. and, in Rock Island, Augustana College's Centennial Hall on March 8 at 2 p.m. One hour prior to each performance, concert-goers are invited to attend informational "Concert Conversations" to learn about the works on the program, and on Saturday, "Afterglow" attendees can mingle with Maestro Mark Russell Smith, guest artists, and members of the QCSO in the lobby of the Hotel Blackhawk immediately following the performance. Admission to the concerts is $8-70, and more information and tickets are available by contacting the Quad City Symphony Orchestra at (563)322-0931 and visiting QCSO.org.