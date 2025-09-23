Quad City Symphony Orchestra Masterworks I: “Grieg Piano Concerto,” October 4 and 5

Saturday, October 4, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Sunday, October 5, 2 p.m.

Augustana College's Centennial Hall, 3703 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL

A celebration of brilliant musicianship and the Romantic with a capital "R," the Quad City Symphony Orchestra opens its 2025-26 Masterworks season with Grieg Piano Concerto, the concert's October 4 and 5 performances at Davenport's Adler Theatre and Augustana College's Centennial Hall boasting a trio of thrilling compositions and the return of guest pianist Wei Luo, an artist whom the San Diego Union Tribune called "destined for stardom."

Born in Shenzhen, a southern part of China, and the recipient of 2018's Gilmore Young Artist citation, Wei Luo showed an interest in music and began piano lessons around age five, giving her debut recital in Hong Kong at age six. Winner of numerous competitions in China, Wei claimed first prize in the 11th Chopin International Competition for Young Pianists in Poland and the Second Rachmaninoff International Piano Competition for Young Pianists in Frankfurt, both in 2010. She made her orchestra debut at age 10 with the Shanghai Philharmonic, and along with the ensemble's artistic director Muhai Tang, they opened the 2011 season by performing Prokofiev's “Concerto No. 3” in ShangHai Oriental Art Center. Over the years, her piano recitals have been broadcast worldwide on classical-radio channels such as WWFM (New Jersey) and WQXR (NYC), and in 2021, Wei was the recipient of the esteemed “Salon de Virtuosi” Carrer Grant in New York.

Wei Luo is recognized as one of the most significant pianists of her generation, and has performed on many of the world’s leading stages. In 2019, her self-titled debut album was released and described by Gramophone Magazine as "one of the most exciting new works," with the San Diego Union Tribune adding: “This recording reveals a dazzling artist with an astonishing range of colors at her disposal, put to the service of a confident young soul whose musicality suggests the experience of someone two decades older." Recently, Wei gave a 13-concert recital tour throughout China’s major cities and venues including Shanghai Concert Hall, Beijing National Center of Performing Art, Guangzhou Opera House, Harbin, Chongqing and Guiyang, among others. She also performed with leading orchestras including Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra, and the National Center of Performing Arts Orchestra, and her raves continue to amass, with REVUE magazine stating, "“The young artist is carving out her own space among her Curtis predecessors with deep sonorities, fiery intensity and unfiltered rawness."

For her return engagements in the Quad Cities, the artist having last performed with the QCSO in 2023, Luo will be showcased in composer Edvard Grieg’s passionate Piano Concerto. Prior to that composition, the symphony's 111th season will open with vibrant energy and Romantic beauty via Pyotor Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s spirited Polonaise from Eugene Onegin. Finally, the program will conclude with Johannes Brahms’ luminous Second Symphony, uniting musicians and audience in a joyful celebration filled with warmth, beauty, and musical adventure.

Masterworks I: Grieg Piano Concerto performances will be held at Davenport's Adler Theatre on October 4 at 7:30 p.m. and, in Rock Island, Augustana College's Centennial Hall on October 5 at 2 p.m. One hour prior to each performance, concert-goers are invited to attend informational "Concert Conversations" to learn about the works on the program, and on Saturday, "Afterglow" attendees can mingle with Maestro Mark Russell Smith, guest artists, and members of the QCSO in the lobby of the Hotel Blackhawk immediately following the performance. Admission to the concerts is $8-70, and more information and tickets are available by contacting the Quad City Symphony Orchestra at (563)322-0931 and visiting QCSO.org.