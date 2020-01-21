Quad City Symphony Orchestra Masterworks IV: “Love,” February 1 and 2

Saturday, February 1, 8 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Sunday, February 2, 2 p.m.

Augustana College's Centennial Hall, 3707 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL

Befitting a program dedicated to the theme of Love, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra will be joined in its February 1 and 2 Masterworks presentations by married pianists Michael and Kyung Kim, touring sensations and professors at the University of Minnesota School of Music whose talents will be showcased in composer Francis Jean Marcel Poulenc's dazzling and delightful Concerto for Two Pianos & Orchestra in D minor.

Director and professor at the School of Music, Dr. Michael Kim enjoys a distinguished, multi-faceted career as an academic administrator, professor, and concert artist. He holds the Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the Juilliard School, and was a silver medalist in the 1992 Scottish International Competition in Glasgow, a prize winner in the Leeds and Ivo Pogorelich International Piano Competitions, and the grand prize winner of the Canadian Music and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation National Radio Competitions. He has toured extensively as a solo recitalist throughout Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and South Korea, and also with the Music as Theatre productions The Schumann Letters and Nadia. As a chamber musician and collaborative artist, Dr. Kim has collaborated with the Bakken Trio, James Ehnes, Edgar Meyer, James Campbell, members of the Canadian Brass, and the Ceclia, New Orford, Fine Arts, New Zealand String Quartets. His summer festival performances, meanwhile, have included Ottawa’s Chamber fest, Festival of the Sound, Colors of Music, Agassiz, Brevard, Aspen, Banff, Clear Lake, Huntsville, and Niagara.

Since making her professional debut at age 13 performing Beethoven’s Third Piano Concerto, Kyung Kim has performed widely to critical acclaim in concerto, recital, and chamber-music performances throughout Asia, North America, and Europe. Born into a musical family, she is a graduate of Seoul National University, and holds the Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her students have garnered top competitive awards in the U.S. and Canada, including the Madison Symphony, Lacrosse, Menominee Falls, and Fox Valley Concerto Competitions, and the Piano Arts, American Protégé and the National Canadian Music Competition. Recent concerto appearances have been with the Winnipeg, Madison, Milwaukee, Lawrence University, and University of Minnesota Symphony Orchestras; chamber music performances for the Niagara, Heifetz, Bartok, and Salzburg Mozarteum summer music festivals; and repeated solo recital invitations for Wisconsin Public Radio and Television, Chicago’s Live from WFMT, Brandon University’s pro series, and the University of Winnipeg's Virtuosi series.

In addition to the Kims' performance of Poulenc under Maestro Mark Russell Smith, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra's repertoire for Masterworks IV: Love will include three additional pieces that will allow audiences to experience the highs and lows of love through works inspired by famous couples. Composer Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka's galloping, exuberant Ruslan & Lyudmila overture will be followed by Gabriel Fauré's Pelléas et Mélisande Suite, a shadowy drama of doomed love. And the February 1 and 2 performances will conclude with the most famous doomed-love story of all, as the QCSO plays excerpts from Sergei Prokofiev's legendary ballet of Romeo & Juliet.

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra's Masterworks IV: Love performances will be held at Davenport's Adler Theatre on February 1 at 8 p.m. and, in Rock Island, Augustana College's Centennial Hall on February 2 at 2 p.m. Admission is $10-65, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)322-7276 or visiting QCSO.org.