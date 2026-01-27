Quad City Symphony Orchestra Masterworks IV: “The Rite of Spring,” February 7 and 8

Saturday, February 7, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Sunday, February 8, 2 p.m.

Augustana College's Centennial Hall, 3703 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL

We may be in the midst of winter, but the Quad City Symphony Orchestra will be celebrating the season to come in the February 7 and 8 concert event The Rite of Spring. This fourth Masterworks program of the 2025-26 that finds an electrifying performance of Igor Stravinsky's masterpiece paired with Angel Lam’s captivating world premiere Unearthing the Heart: The Thousand Grottoes of Dunhuang, the latter featuring members of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company choreographed by the world-renowned Zhongmei Li.

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company is a leading force in creating innovative cultural experiences that capture the hope, resilience, and energy of the immigrant journey. Bridging the grace of Asian elegance with the dynamism of American modern dance, the Company performs at the intersection of innovation and tradition, empowering communities through performances and interactive engagements. Through its productions, the company fosters cross-cultural understanding while addressing important themes of identity, authenticity, and equality.

Nai-Ni Chen's success is evident in its extensive performance schedule, reaching more than 20,000 audience members each year through exuberant productions presented at prestigious venues such as the Joyce Theater and Lincoln Center in New York, Jacob’s Pillow, the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts in California, the Ordway Center in Minneapolis, and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, as well as on 15 international tours spanning 10 countries. Special productions for families have been presented by the New Victory Theater on Broadway, Lincoln Center Institute, and KREA in Michigan, among others.

Advancing dance education, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company works with K–12 schools year-round on imaginative, thematic projects that foster creativity and support learning across subjects. The company also regularly commissions new, cross-cultural works that reflect contemporary issues with global influences. These collaborations have included partnerships with renowned musicians such as the Ahn Trio, Glen Velez, Joan La Barbara, Angel Lam, Jason Huang, Liang-Xing Tang, the Chinese Music Ensemble of New York, and the New Asia Chamber Music Society.

Unearthing the Heart choreographer Zhongmei Li was born in China. At the age of 11, she was one of 12 girls chosen from thousands of candidates throughout China to attend the Beijing Dance Academy, China’s most prestigious dance institution. There she studied Chinese classical and folk dance, dance drama, martial arts, acrobatics, and classical ballet. Recognized as one of China’s most talented and celebrated dance artists, Li is among the few who can truly capture and convey the beauty and strength of Chinese dance. With four national dance titles and performances throughout Asia, she has distinguished herself as a dancer of the highest caliber.

After a career as a principal dancer in her own country, Li came to the United States, winning full scholarships to study at both the Alvin Ailey and Martha Graham schools. She performed on Broadway in the long- running musical The King & I, and she earned a master’s degree in fine arts at the Tisch School at New York University before founding her own dance company, the Zhongmei Dance Company.

Masterworks IV: The Rite of Spring performances will be held at Davenport's Adler Theatre on February 7 at 7:30 p.m. and, in Rock Island, Augustana College's Centennial Hall on February 8 at 2 p.m. One hour prior to each performance, concert-goers are invited to attend informational "Concert Conversations" to learn about the works on the program, and on Saturday, "Afterglow" attendees can mingle with Maestro Mark Russell Smith, guest artists, and members of the QCSO in the lobby of the Hotel Blackhawk immediately following the performance. Admission to the concerts is $8-70, and more information and tickets are available by contacting the Quad City Symphony Orchestra at (563)322-0931 and visiting QCSO.org.