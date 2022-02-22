Quad City Symphony Orchestra Masterworks V: “From East to West,” March 5 and 6

Saturday, March 5, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Sunday, March 6, 2 p.m.

Augustana College's Centennial Hall, 3703 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL

Classical-music lovers, on March 5 and 6, will be invited to take a trip around the world without ever leaving the Quad Cities (or their own living rooms), as the Quad City Symphony Orchestra continues its 2021-22 Masterworks series with From East to West, a thrilling ensemble performance and showcase for QCSO concertmaster and violinist Naha Greenholz.

Born in Kyoto, Japan, where she began her violin studies at age three, Greenholtz performs on a 1778 Antonio Gragnani violin. She began her professional career in 2007 with the Louisiana Philharmonic, and later played with the Milwaukee Symphony. Since her solo debut at age 14, the musician's concerto performances have included engagements with the San Francisco Ballet, National Ballet of Canada, and National Repertory Orchestras, as well as the Vancouver, Quad City, Burnaby, and Kelowna Symphonies. In the Madison, Wisconsin area, Greenholtz makes regular solo appearances with the Madison Symphony and the Middleton Community Orchestra, and also maintains an active career as an orchestra musician. In addition to her duties as concertmaster of both the Madison and Quad City Symphony Orchestras, Greenholtz's past performance highlights include guest-concertmaster appearances with the Oregon, Omaha, and Memphis Symphonies, the San Francisco Ballet, and the Calgary and Louisiana Philharmonics, among many others.

In 2019, Greenholtz made her Australian debut in a concertmaster residency with the Australian Ballet in Melbourne, and from 2011 to 2014, she maintained a partnership with the National Ballet of Canada in Toronto, performing and touring frequently with the company as guest concertmaster and soloist. Additionally she has performed often with the Cleveland Orchestra both domestically and abroad, and has participated in music festivals throughout the U.S. and Europe, among them Kneisel Hall (Maine), Taos (New Mexico), Spoleto (Italy), Lucerne (Switzerland), Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society (Wisconsin), and the New York String Orchestra Seminar at Carnegie Hall. Meanwhile, Greenholtz's noted instructors over the years have included Donald Weilerstein and Joel Smirnoff at Juilliard and William Preucil at CIM.

The QCSO's musical excursion Masterworks V: From East to West begins in the Guangxi Zhuang region of China with Chen Yi’s rhythmic Duo Ye, a composition based on the traditional song and dance of the Dong people. Following this introductory piece, concertmaster Greenholtz is sure to dazzle with a performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s graceful and spirited Violin Concerto No. 4. And bringing the concert to a triumphant close in the masterful Second Symphony, a stormy and emotional composition by Robert Schumann.

Masterworks V: From East to West performances will be held at Davenport's Adler Theatre on March 5 at 7:30 p.m., and, in Rock Island, at Augustana College's Centennial Hall on March 6 at 2 p.m. Admission to the in-person Quad City Symphony Orchestra performances is $10-65, while digital-access admission is also an option at $40 per household, with the recording of the Saturday night performance available to stream on Sunday at 2 p.m. and available for viewing for 30 days following the premiere. For more information and tickets, call (563)322-0931 and visit QCSO.org.