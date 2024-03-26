Quad City Symphony Orchestra Masterworks VI: “The Force of Fate,” April 6 and 7

Saturday, April 6, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Sunday, April 7, 2 p.m.

Augustana College's Centennial Hall, 3703 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL

Performing a repertoire featuring Johannes Brahm's Tragic Overture, op. 81, Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4, op. 36, and the newly commissioned Clarinet Concerto by beloved local composer Jacob Bancks, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra closes their 2023-24 Masterworks series with the concert event The Force of Fate, its April 6 and 7 presentations at Davenport's Adler Theatre and Augustana College's Centenniual showcasing the thrilling talents of clarinetist Ricardo Morales.

A native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Morales began his studies at the Escuela Libre de Musica along with his five siblings, all of whom are also distinguished musicians. He continued his studies at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and Indiana University, where he received his Artist Diploma. Morales has been a featured soloist with many orchestras, including the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony, the Cincinnati Symphony, the Indianapolis Symphony, the Seoul Philharmonic, and the Flemish Radio Symphony. During his tenure with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, Morales soloed in Carnegie Hall and on two European tours. He made his solo debut with The Philadelphia Orchestra in 2004 and has since performed as soloist on numerous occasions. In addition, Morales performed the world premiere of the Clarinet Concerto by Jonathan Leshnoff, commissioned for him by the Philadelphia Orchestra.

An active chamber musician, Morales has performed in the MET Chamber Ensemble series at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall; at the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival; at the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society; at the Seattle Chamber Music Summer Festival; at the Saratoga Chamber Music Festival; on NBC’s The Today Show; and with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. He has performed with many distinguished ensembles, such as the Juilliard Quartet, the Pacifica Quartet, the Miró Quartet, the Leipzig Quartet, and the Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio. Morales has also collaborated with Christoph Eschenbach, André Watts, Emanuel Ax, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, James Ehnes, Gil Shaham, and Kathleen Battle. Highly sought after for his recitals and master classes, which have taken him throughout North America, Europe, and Asia, Morales currently serves on the faculty of Temple University.

The Philadelphia Inquirer hailed his appointment to The Philadelphia Orchestra, stating that it "may represent the most salutary personnel event of the orchestra’s last decade.” Morales was praised by the New York Times as having “fleet technique, utterly natural musical grace, and the lyricism and breath control of a fine opera singer.” The artist was also singled out in the New York Times review of the Metropolitan Opera’s production of Berlioz’s Les Troyens, the article describing his playing as “exquisite” and declaring that Morales “deserved a place onstage during curtain calls.”

Masterworks VI: The Force of Fate performances will be held at Davenport's Adler Theatre on April 6 at 7:30 p.m., and, in Rock Island, at Augustana College's Centennial Hall on April 7 at 2 p.m. One hour prior to each performance, concert-goers are invited to attend informational "Concert Conversations" to learn about the works on the program, and admission to the concert events starts at $12 for adults and $7 for students and children. For more information and tickets, contact the Quad City Symphony Orchestra at (563)322-0931 and visit QCSO.org.