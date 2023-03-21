Quad City Symphony Orchestra Masterworks VI: “Mahler One,” April 1 and 2

Saturday, April 1, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Sunday, April 2, 2 p.m.

Augustana College's Centennial Hall, 3703 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL

With the Quad City Symphony Orchestra's conclusions to its 2022-23 Masterworks season on April 1 and 2, the gifted classical musicians will not only celebrate one of history's greatest composers in Mahler One, but will extend their tribute to Gustav with a tribute to Sergei, as the concert's repertoire will also boast a ravishing performance of a Prokofiev violin concerto boasting featured soloist and QCSO concertmaster Naha Greenholtz.

Born in Kyoto, Japan, where she began her violin studies at age three, Greenholtz performs on a 1778 Antonio Gragnani violin. She began her professional career in 2007 with the Louisiana Philharmonic, and later played with the Milwaukee Symphony. Since her solo debut at age 14, the musician's concerto performances have included engagements with the San Francisco Ballet, National Ballet of Canada, and National Repertory Orchestras, as well as the Vancouver, Quad City, Burnaby, and Kelowna Symphonies. In the Madison, Wisconsin area, Greenholtz makes regular solo appearances with the Madison Symphony and the Middleton Community Orchestra, and also maintains an active career as an orchestra musician. In addition to her duties as concertmaster of both the Madison and Quad City Symphony Orchestras, Greenholtz's past performance highlights include guest-concertmaster appearances with the Oregon, Omaha, and Memphis Symphonies, the San Francisco Ballet, and the Calgary and Louisiana Philharmonics, among many others.

In 2019, Greenholtz made her Australian debut in a concertmaster residency with the Australian Ballet in Melbourne, and from 2011 to 2014, she maintained a partnership with the National Ballet of Canada in Toronto, performing and touring frequently with the company as guest concertmaster and soloist. Additionally she has performed often with the Cleveland Orchestra both domestically and abroad, and has participated in music festivals throughout the U.S. and Europe, among them Kneisel Hall (Maine), Taos (New Mexico), Spoleto (Italy), Lucerne (Switzerland), Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society (Wisconsin), and the New York String Orchestra Seminar at Carnegie Hall. Meanwhile, Greenholtz's noted instructors over the years have included Donald Weilerstein and Joel Smirnoff at Juilliard and William Preucil at CIM.

In the Quad City Symphony Orchestra's conclusion to its 2022-23 Masterworks season, Greenholtz will deliver a dazzling and soaring performance in Sergei Prokofiev’s evanescent and shimmering composition Violin Concerto No. 1. And following that thrilling musical work, Gustav Mahler’s programmatic Symphony No. 1 in D, “Titan” will lead attendees through a hero’s lifelong battle and ultimate triumph over fate.

Masterworks VI: Mahler One performances will be held at Davenport's Adler Theatre on April 1 at 7:30 p.m., and, in Rock Island, at Augustana College's Centennial Hall on April 2 at 2 p.m. One hour prior to each performance, concert-goers are invited to attend informational "Concert Conversations" to learn about the works on the program, and admission to the concert events is $10-65. For more information and tickets, call (563)322-0931 and visit QCSO.org.