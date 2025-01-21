Quad City Symphony Orchestra Masterworks IV: “Omar's Journey,” February 1 and 2

Saturday, February 1, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Sunday, February 2, 2 p.m.

Augustana College's Centennial Hall, 3703 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL

A concert-opera adaptation of a Pulitzer Prize-winning work, and what will surely stand as a landmark event in Quad Cities entertainment, Omar’s Journey will continue the Quad City Symphony Orchestra's 2024-25 Masterworks IV season with performances at Davenport's Adler Theatre on February 1 and Augustana College's Centennial Hall on February 2, the production promising an unforgettable exploration of resilience, faith, and the enduring human spirit.

This Omar’s Journey is the concert version of the highly regarded opera Omar by Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels and its accompanying community engagement programs. The QCSO’s presentation will be a limited staging with vocalists and chamber orchestra that presents the story of Omar Ibn Said, an Islamic scholar taken from his West African homeland in 1807, and subsequently enslaved and brought to South Carolina. Although Omar lived his entire life in slavery, he was able to produce a series of theological and historical manuscripts, including the only known autobiography by a slave written in Arabic, which forms the narrative for Giddens' and Abels' opera.

“In bringing Omar’s Journey to the stage," said QCSO Music Director Mark Russell Smith, "we’re not just performing an opera; we’re sharing a masterpiece that bridges cultures and epochs through its compelling music and narrative. The dedication and talent of our soloists and musicians will ensure that this story resonates deeply with our audience. The music, rich with emotional depth and cultural significance, showcases the exceptional skills of Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels in creating a score that is as innovative as it is moving. It’s a privilege to lead such a remarkable ensemble in a performance that celebrates the enduring power of music to tell stories that matter.”

“I am proud of our commitment to perform this powerful work with the QCSO,” added QCSO Executive Director Brian Baxter. “Omar’s Journey lifts an important largely untold story from American history and connects us to the humanity of those who came before us. I look forward to the myriad ways it will start and continue conversations in our Quad Cities community.”

The QCSO is also pleased to announce that the organization has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for a Grants for Arts Projects award of $20,000, which will support its Masterworks IV presentation of Omar’s Journey. The NEA will award 1,127 Grants for Arts Projects awards nationwide totaling more than $31.8 million as part of the recent announcement of fiscal year 2025 grants.

“The NEA is proud to continue our nearly 60 years of supporting the efforts of organizations and artists that help to shape our country’s vibrant arts sector and communities of all types across our nation,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “It is inspiring to see the wide range of creative projects taking place, including Omar’s Journey.”

With Mark Russell Smith serving as conductor for the latest pair of Masterworks performances, Omar's Journey will boast the talents of: Jacqueline Echols (Julie); Taylor Raven (Fatima); Issachah Savage (Omar); Andy Papas (Owen/Johnson); Norman Garrett (Abdul/Abe); and narrator Aubrey Barnes. Local musician CJ Parker will act as the presentation's anthem singer during Saturday's Adler Theatre performance, with Jingqi Zhu acting as rehearsal assistant and assistant conductor.

Masterworks IV: Omar's Journey performances will be held at Davenport's Adler Theatre on February 1 at 7:30 p.m., and, in Rock Island, at Augustana College's Centennial Hall on February 2 at 2 p.m. One hour prior to each performance, concert-goers are invited to attend informational "Concert Conversations" to learn about the works on the program, and on Saturday, "Afterglow" attendees can mingle with Maestro Mark Russell Smith, guest artists, and members of the QCSO in the lobby of the Hotel Blackhawk immediately following the performance. Admission to the concerts is $8-70, and more information and tickets are available by contacting the Quad City Symphony Orchestra at (563)322-0931 and visiting QCSO.org.