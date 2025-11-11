QCSO at the Movies: “Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in Concert,” November 22

Saturday, November 22, 2 & 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Wrapping up the organization's eight Novembers of Harry Potter films presented in the hugely popular QCSO at the Movies series since 2017, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra returns to Davenport's Adler Theatre on November 22 to perform live accompaniment for Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, the final, and highest-grossing, movie smash adapted from J.K. Rowling's iconic fantasy/adventure novels.

The Harry Potter movie series, which introduced the world to its young stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint and boasted British acting legends such as the late legends Maggie Smith and Alan Rickman, was an immediate cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. The Adler Theatre events, meanwhile, will feature the entirety of Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 displayed on a giant screen in high-definition with every note of Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat's score played live by the Quad City Symphony Orchestra under conductor Hisham Bravo Groover. With audiences invited to watch (or re-watch) Harry and his friends in their quest to find and destroy Lord Voldemort's Horcruxes once and for all, they'll enjoy a magnificent entertainment that Rotten Tomatoes' critical consensus calls "thrilling, powerfully acted, and visually dazzling”; that received three Academy Award nominations; and that grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of both 2011 and the entire Harry Potter series.

Conducting Desplat's unforgettable score for its QCSO at the Movies presentation, Groover is Assistant Conductor of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra and Music Director of the Quad City Symphony Youth Ensembles. He also serves as Director of Orchestral Studies and Violin instructor at Augustana College. Before moving to the Quad Cities, Groover lived in Minnesota, where he served as Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra, Philharmonic Conductor of the Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies (GTCYS), Music Director and Conductor of the Buffalo Community Orchestra, and Assistant Conductor of the University of Minnesota Symphony Orchestra and Opera Theatre. Additional experiences include roles as Associate Conductor of the Denver Philharmonic Orchestra (CO), Assistant Conductor of the Arapahoe Philharmonic (CO), Assistant Conductor of the Lamont Symphony Orchestra and Opera Theatre (CO), and Conductor of the University of Iowa Chamber Orchestra (IA).

Groover displays impressive versatility in his concerts, equally at ease with pops and educational programs as he is with masterworks. He has also conducted and assisted in numerous opera productions, including Britten’s The Turn of the Screw, Mozart’s Don Giovanni, and Strauss Jr.’s Die Fledermaus. As a violinist, he studied with several pedagogues, including Michel Boris Zaitzeff, Ching-Yi Lin, and Mark Rush, while as a conductor, he has had the privilege to study with Leonid Grin, Kevin Noe, William LaRue Jones, and his principal mentor, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra's Maestro Mark Russell Smith.

QCSO at the Movies: "Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" in Concert will be presented in downtown Davenport on November 22, admission to the 2 and 7:30 p.m. events is $26-78, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting QCSO.org or DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.