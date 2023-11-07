“QCSO at the Movies: 'Harry Potter & the Half-Blood Prince' in Concert,” November 18

Saturday, November 18, 2 & 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Following last year's hugely successful presentation of Harry Potter & the Order of the Phoenix, as well as the franchise hits Sorcerer's Stone in 2017, Chamber of Secrets in 2018, Prisoner of Azkaban in 2019, and Goblet of Fire in 2021, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra returns to Davenport's Adler Theatre on November 18 to perform live accompaniment for Harry Potter & the Half-Blood Prince, the sixth movie smash adapted from J.K. Rowling's iconic fantasy/adventure novels.

The Harry Potter movie series, which introduced the world to its young stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint and boasted British acting legends such as Maggie Smith and the late Alan Rickman, was an immediate cultural phenomenon that, after an eight-film run, continues to delight millions of fans around the world. The Adler Theatre events, meanwhile, will feature the entirety of Harry Potter & the Half-Blood Prince displayed on a giant screen in high-definition with every note of composer Nicholas Hooper's score played live by the Quad City Symphony Orchestra under guest conductor Ernesto Estigarribia. With audiences invited to watch (or re-watch) Harry as he receives a mysterious textbook, falls in love, and attempts to retrieve a memory that holds the key to Lord Voldemort's downfall, they'll enjoy a magnificent entertainment that Rotten Tomatoes' critical consensus calls "dark, thrilling, and occasionally quite funny," and that wound up earning $934.5 million worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing film of 2009.

Hailed for his “expert direction” by Fanfare magazine, Paraguayan conductor Ernesto Estigarribia is the Assistant Conductor and Youth Ensembles Music Director of the Quad City Symphony. He has previously served as Music Director of Buffalo Community Orchestra and Southeastern Minnesota Youth Orchestras, and having a passion for working with young musicians, he is also member of the conducting staff of the Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies. Estigarribia has conducted the Mankato Symphony, Rochester Symphony, Oskaloosa Music Festival Orchestra, Argentina's Orquesta del Centro del Conocimiento, and his home country's Orquesta Sinfónica del Congreso Nacional, where he was the first Paraguayan guest conductor to appear in the International series.

In 2016, Estigarribia conducted the premiere recording of the “Concertino for Viola” by Brazilian composer João Ripper with violist Korey Konkol and the University of Minnesota Camerata, and beyond his symphonic performances, the conductor has led numerous opera productions including Gianni Schicchi, Idomeneo, and Albert Herring. Estigarribia's festival appearances, meanwhile, include Brazil's Festival de Música de Santa Catarina, Italy's Pienza Music Festival, Russia's International Festival Week of St. Petersburg Conservatory, and Chile's Academia Internacional Teatro del Lago, and the musical artist holds degrees from Pittsburg State University and the University of Minnesota, where he studied conducting with the QCSO's full-time conductor Mark Russell Smith.

QCSO at the Movies: "Harry Potter & the Half-Blood Prince" in Concert will be presented in downtown Davenport on November 18, admission to the 2 and 7:30 p.m. events is $23-73, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting QCSO.org.