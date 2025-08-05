Quad City Bank & Trust Presents the Riverfront Pops' “Chicago & More!”, August 16

Saturday, August 16, 7:30 p.m.

LeClaire Park Bandshell, 400 West Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport IA

For this year's annual Riverfront Pops concert event in Davenport's LeClaire Park, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra and Quad City Bank & Trust invite audiences to rock out with the talents of Jeans 'n' Classics and conductor Hisham Bravo Groover – as well as unforgettable hits of iconic ’70s horn bands – during the August 16 extravaganza Chicago & More! Along with such classics as Chicago's “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?”, the outdoor spectacular will feature additional favorites of the period, among them Blood, Sweat, & Years' "Spinning Wheel" and Earth, Wind, & Fire's "Boogie Wonderland."

In September of 2008, Billboard ranked Chicago at number 13 in a list of the top 100 artists of all time for Hot 100 singles chart success, and ranked them at number 15 on that same list in October of 2015. Billboard also ranked Chicago ninth on the list of the 100 greatest artists of all time in terms of Billboard 200 album chart success. Chicago is one of the longest-running and most successful rock groups, as well as one of the world's best-selling groups of all time, having sold more than 100 million records. In 1971, Chicago was the first rock act to sell out Carnegie Hall for a week, and the group also considered a pioneer in rock music marketing, featuring a recognizable logo on album covers, and sequentially naming their albums using Roman numerals.

In terms of chart success, Chicago is one of the most successful American bands in Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and Billboard history (second only to the Beach Boys), and are one of the most successful popular music acts of all time. To date, Chicago has sold more than 40 million units in the U.S., with 23 gold, 18 platinum, and eight multi-platinum albums. They had five consecutive number-one albums on the Billboard 200, 20 top-10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, and in 1974, the group had seven albums, its entire catalog at the time, on the Billboard 200 simultaneously. The group has received 10 Grammy Award nominations, winning one for the song "If You Leave Me Now," and the group's first album, 1969's Chicago Transit Authority, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014. The original line-up of Chicago, meanwhile, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

As conducted by Hisham Bravo Groover, Jeans ‘n Classics has been bringing their impressive symphonic rock catalogue to symphony audiences across North America for the past three decades, with a long list of crowd pleasing shows. This tight-knit collection of top players and vocalists has become a star performer in the arts and entertainment scene. Most definitely not a tribute act, Jeans ‘n Classics faithfully interprets the music of legendary rock and pop albums and artists, with their own special and signature flair. Featured among the Jeans 'n Classics ensemble are: Jean Meilleur, lead vocals; Gavin Hope, lead vocals; Stephanie Martin, backing and feature vocals; Andrea Koziol, backing and feature vocals; Peter Mueller, guitar; Mitch Tyler, bass; Jeff Christmas, drums; Steve Holowitz, keys; and Paul Stevenson, feature trumpet.

With the LeClaire Park gates opening at 4 p.m., the August 16 Riverfront Pops event will begin with a 6:30 p.m. pre-show featuring the QCSO Youth Symphony Orchestra. The 7:30 p.m. concert itself will conclude, as always, with rousing renditions of Tchaikovsky's “1812 Overture” and Sousa's “Stars & Stripes Forever” set to a brilliant fireworks display over the Mississippi River. Advance tickets are $6-23, reserved bandshell and park plot seating is also available, and more information on the Quad City Bank & Trust's Chicago & More! is available by calling (563)322-0931 and visiting QCSO.org.