Quad City Bank & Trust Presents the Riverfront Pops' “The Music of Journey, August 26

Saturday, August 26, 7:30 p.m.

LeClaire Park Bandshell, 400 West Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport IA

For this year's annual Riverfront Pops concert event in Davenport's LeClaire Park, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra and Quad City Bank & Trust invite audiences to join them "when the lights do down in the city" during the August 26 extravaganza The Music of Journey, a celebration of the band's anniversary featuring such Billboard smashes as “Separate Ways,” “Wheel In the Sky," "Lights," and many more.

Formed in San Francisco in 1973 by former members of Santana, the Steve Miller Band, and Frumious Bandersnatch, Journey had their biggest commercial success between 1978 and 1987, when Steve Perry was lead vocalist. They released a series of hit songs, including 1981's "Don't Stop Believin'," which in 2009 became the top-selling track in iTunes history among songs not released in the 21st century. Escape, Journey's seventh and most successful album, reached number one on the Billboard 200 and yielded another of their most popular singles, "Open Arms." The 1983 follow-up album Frontiers was almost as successful in the United States, reaching number two and spawning several successful singles; it also broadened the band's appeal in the United Kingdom, where it reached number six on the U.K. Albums Chart. Journey enjoyed a successful reunion in the mid-1990s and have since regrouped twice; first with Steve Augeri from 1998 to 2006, and then with Arnel Pineda from 2007 to the present.

To date, Journey has sold more than 48 million albums in the U.S., making them the 25th-best selling band of all time. Their worldwide sales, meanwhile, have reached more than 100 million records globally, making them also one of the world's best-selling bands. A 2005 USA Today poll named Journey the fifth-best U.S. rock band in history, and their songs have become arena-rock staples that are still played on rock radio stations around the world. Journey currently ranks number 96 on VH1's 100 Greatest Artists of All Time, and the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the class of 2017,

Enesto Estigarribia serves as conductor for The Music of Journey, with musicians from the Quad City Symphony Orchestra performing alongside members of the touring ensemble Jeans 'n Classics, who have been faithfully interpreting the music of legendary rock and pop albums and artists, with their own signature flair, for more than 20 years. Scheduled to appear in the LeClaire Park event on August 26 are lead vocalist Ian Jutsun; backing vocalists Rique Franks, Gavin Hope, and Katalin Kiss; guitarist Dave Dunlop; drummer Jeff Christmas; keyboardist Mevin Adamson; and electric bassist Mitch Tyler.

With the LeClaire Park gates opening at 4 p.m., the August 26 Riverfront Pops event will begin with a 6:30 p.m. pre-show featuring the QCSO Youth Symphony Orchestra. The 7:30 p.m. concert itself will conclude, as always, with rousing renditions of Tchaikovsky's “1812 Overture” and Sousa's “Stars & Stripes Forever” set to a brilliant fireworks display over the Mississippi River. Advance tickets are $5-22, bandshell seating is is $27-42, and more information on the Quad City Bank & Trust's The Music of Journey is available by calling (563)322-0931 and visiting QCSO.org.