"Soirée: Mission (Im)Possible," September 20

Saturday, September 20, 5:30 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

On September 20, Quad City Symphony fans are invited to experience an elegant evening at Davenport's Figge Art Museum in one of our area's most education-programming fundraisers: Soirée: Mission (Im)Possible, which boasts a cocktail hour, dinner, and performance, plus a paddle raise and live auction with Maestro Mark Russell Smith as auctioneer. Performing this year's Soirée event are a quartet of gifted QCSO musicians: Emily Nash and Madeline Capistran on voilin, Nick Munagian on viola, and Laura Shaw on cello.

Emily Nash graduated with her MM in violin performance while studying with Almita and Roland Vamos at Northwestern University, graduating early and with high honors. She received her BM in violin performance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign while studying with Simin Ganatra, and she has has participated in master classes with the Silk Road Ensemble, the Turtle Island String Quartet, Wendy Sharp, Roland and Almita Vamos, John McGrosso, Kurt Baldwin, Rebecca Henry, and the Parker Quartet. Nash has spent years performing with both the Quad City Symphony Orchestra and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra, where she serves as Associate Concertmaster and Assistant Principal Second, respectively. Nash also performs with the Milwaukee Symphony, Hawaii Symphony, Chicago Philharmonic, Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Illinois Philharmonic, Lake Forest Symphony, and the Midwest Mozart Festival.

Madeline Capistran holds a B.M. in violin performance from Michigan State University and a M.M. in violin performance from DePaul University in Chicago, where she studied with Ilya Kaler. As an active chamber and orchestral musician, she was a member of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra, the Civic Orchestra of Chicago, and the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony, in addition to participating in such summer programs as Musicorda, Meadowmount, the Colorado College Summer Music Festival, the Hot Springs Music Festival, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chamber Music Institute. Capistran has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and has performed chamber music with artists such as Zuill Bailey and Joyce Yang.

An associate principal viola player with the QCSO since 2013, Suzuki grad Nick Munagian completed a Master of Music in viola performance at Northwestern University and became a member of the Civic Orchestra of Chicago. Founded in 1919, the Civic Orchestra of Chicago is the only training orchestra affiliated with a major American orchestra, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Recruited from the best music schools in the country and around the world, members of the Chicago Civic are given the incredible opportunity to be mentored by musicians of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Principal Conductor, Cliff Colnot.

Laura Shaw is a registered cello Suzuki teacher trainer. She completed her long term Suzuki training with Pamela Devenport at the Hartt School of Music, and earned her DMA from the University of Iowa, studying with Anthony Arnone and Hannah Holman. She has a Masters of Music from the University of Hartford, and a BA from Luther College. Shaw is an Associate Principal of the Quad Cities Symphony Orchestra, and has also performed with Orchestra Iowa, Cedar Falls Symphony and as a member of the Corridor Piano Trio. She has won numerous awards, including the Pelzer Award at the University of Iowa, and the Fort Dodge Concerto Competition. Shaw has been teaching for more than 15 years and is an alum of the Preucil School of Music.

The September 20 Soirée: Mission (Im)Possible will begin with 5:30 p.m. cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, and will be followed by the 6:30 p.m. dinner, auction, paddle raise, and performance. Tickets are $160, black tie is optional, and more information is available by calling (563)322-7276 and visiting QCSO.org.