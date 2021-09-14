“Queen Flash: The Ultimate Queen Tribute,” September 21

Tuesday, September 21, 7:15 p.m.

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

One of the best-selling and most beloved rock bands in history will be celebrated in a special concert event at the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, with the Rock Island venue, on September 21, presenting Queen Flash: The Untimate Queen Tribute, a showcase to iconic singer Freddie Mercury and an ensemble whose unforgettable hits include “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody to Love,” and “We Are the Champions.”

Formed in London in 1970, the classic Queen lineup consisted of Mercury (lead vocals and piano), Brian May (lead guitar and vocals), Roger Taylor (drums and vocals), and John Deacon (bass guitar). After the 1973 release of the band's eponymous debut, Queen first charted in the United Kingdom with their second album Queen II in 1974, which was followed by Sheer Heart Attack later that year and A Night at the Opera in 1975, the latter of which brought the musicians international success. A Night at the Opera also introduced the world to Queen's iconic single “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which stayed at number one in the U.K. for nine weeks and helped popularize the music-video format. The band's 1977 album News of the World, meanwhile, contained “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions,” both of which have become popular sporting-event anthems, and by the early 1980s, Queen was one of the biggest-selling stadium-rock bands in the world. “Another One Bites the Dust,” in 1980, went on to become Queen's best-selling single, while the group's 1981 compilation album Greatest Hits is the best-selling album in the U.K. and certified eight times platinum in the United States.

The musicians' other smash singles including “Under Pressure,” “Fat Bottomed Girls,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “Somebody to Love,” “Don't Stop Me Now,” and “You're My Best Friend,” and Queen's estimated record sales range from 170 million to 300 million records, making them one of the world's best-selling music artists. Queen was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, with all four “classic Queen” bandmates inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003. A musical biography on the band and Mercury's life, Bohemian Rhapsody, earned more than $200 million domestic in 2017 and went on to receive four Academy Awards in 2018, the same year the group was presented with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Led by Freddie Mercury tribute artist Johnny Zatylny, the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse's Queen Flash: The Ultimate Queen Tribute will be presented at 7:15 p.m. on September 21, with the doors opening at 5:45 p.m. and a plated dinner served at 6 p.m. Admission is $55.05, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)786-7733 extension 2 and visiting Circa21.com.