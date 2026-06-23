Rachel Swain, July 8

Wednesday, July 8, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of her debut album Neon Lullaby that Music Arena Gh praised for its "sprawling themes of defiance, motherhood, and queer identity," singer/songwriter Rachel Swain headlines a July 8 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, Music Arena Gh adding that the Americana artist's first full-length recording is "a deeply honest testament to her own survival,"

As stated in her biography at RachelSwainMusic.com, "Rachel Swain doesn’t mind when people two-step to her pain – she welcomes it. Raised on the sounds of country, classic rock, and soul, Swain’s powerful voice and poignant songwriting have earned her recognition in the Americana scene over the past two decades. A native of Austin, Texas, and later Houston, Swain grew up surrounded by music, learning to play fiddle, guitar, and bass, and honing her skills in projects ranging from indie rock to 60s French pop.

"Her earlier work garnered acclaim from publications like Performer Magazine and Blurt Magazine, and she was featured on The Falcon’s Nest list of Top-10 Records in 2014. As a performer, Swain has graced the stage at festivals such as the American Music Festival and shared the stage with artists like The Wallflowers, Nikki Lane, and Sierra Hull.

"With an unmistakable sound that’s rooted in her Texas upbringing, Swain's music is as gritty as it is tender, capturing the full spectrum of human experience. Her debut record Neon Lullaby has cemented her place as one of the most exciting voices in Americana music today."

Rachel Swain headlines her Davenport engagement on July 8 with additional sets by Reilly Downes and The Acid Cowboys, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.