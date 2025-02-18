Rascal Flatts, March 1

Saturday, March 1, 7 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Having sold in excess of 27 million albums and 33.7 million digital downloads since their debut in 2000, the chart-topping country musicians of Rascal Flatts bring their "Life Is a Highway Tour" to Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK on March 1, the group's impressive collection of number-one hits including the recordings Melt, Unstoppable, and Rewind, and the singles "Bless the Broken Road," "Stand." and "Here Comes Goodbye."

Founded in Nashville in 1999, Rascal Flatts is composed of Gary LeVox (lead vocals), Joe Don Rooney (lead guitar, background vocals), and Jay DeMarcus (bass guitar, background vocals), the latter of whom is LeVox's second cousin, a brother-in-law of country music singer James Otto, and a previous member of the contemporary Christian music duo East to West. From 2000 to 2010, the band recorded for Disney Music Group's former Lyric Street Records division. While on that label, Rascal Flatts released six studio albums, all of which were certified platinum or higher by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The group's self-titled debut Rascal Flatts was released in 2000, and 2002's Melt garnered the musicians their first number-one single in "These Days". Feels Like Today (2004), Me and My Gang (2006), Still Feels Good (2007), and Unstoppable (2009) all topped the U.S. Billboard 200 upon their debuts, and following the closing of Lyric Street in 2010, Rascal Flatts moved to Big Machine Records. Since joining that label, they've recorded five more studio albums: Nothing Like This (2010), Changed (2012), Rewind (2014), The Greatest Gift of All (2016), and Back to Us (2017).

Over the course of the band's quarter-century-spanning success, Rascal Flatts has released more than 40 singles, 16 of which reached number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, and/or Canada Country charts. Their longest-running number-one, a cover of Marcus Hummon's "Bless the Broken Road," spent five weeks at number one on Hot Country Songs in 2005. Through 2006 and 2007, their cover of Mark Wills' "What Hurts the Most" was a chart-toppingsmash on both the Hot Country Songs and Adult Contemporary charts, and garnered their highest peak on the Billboard Hot 100 at number six. The band has also found commercial success with a cover of Tom Cochrane's "Life Is a Highway," which they recorded for the soundtrack of 2006's Disney/Pixar animated hit Cars.

In addition, Rascal Flatts was named Vocal Group of the Year by the Country Music Association every year from 2003 to 2008, as well as Top Vocal Group by the Academy of Country Music from 2003 to 2009, and won the American Music Award for Artist of the Year in 2006. They were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2011 and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012. "Bless the Broken Road," meanwhile, was named Best Country Song at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards, and in 2025, Billboard ranked the group number 48 on their list of the Top 100 Artists of the 21st Century.

Rascal Flatts brings their national "Life Is a Highway Tour" to Moline's amphitheater on March 1, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $29.75-169.75, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.