Red Not Chili Peppers, January 23

Thursday, January 23, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Hailed by the Virginia Pilot as being "as close as it gets to the real thing," the funk-rock tribute musicians of Red Not Chili Peppers take the stage at Davenport's Redstone Room on January 23, performing from a Grammy-winning repertoire that includes such top-10 Billboard smashes as "Under the Bridge," "Scar Tissue," and "Dani California."

The musicians of Red Not Chili Peppers pay tribute to the ultimate funk rock quartet: a band that has developed one of the largest die-hard followings in the world by transcending four decades of chart-topping success. Combining nostalgic hits, full throttle energy, and virtuosic performances, the Red Nots channel the raging party that has given the Chili Peppers international acclaim and regal rock and roll status. Having performed at many of the country’s most prestigious concert halls as well as every major tribute festival, the Red Nots' undying devotion to the classic California sound has filled venues and rocked audience’s socks off all over the United States and abroad. With a huge song catalog that spans every era of the Chili's prolific career at their command, every Red Nots show provides a unique live music experience.

Formed in 2009, the Red Not Chili Peppers quickly rose to become the nation's most active Chili Pepper tribute, and have subsequently spanned the globe through Dubai, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan. With world-class musicians on the roster, the Red Nots have stopped at nothing to develop the most accurate re-creation of the distinctive alternative funk rock sound pioneered by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The original Red Hot Chili Peppers formed in Los Angeles in 1982, comprising vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist John Frusciante. Their music incorporates elements of alternative rock, funk, punk rock, hard rock, hip hop, and psychedelic rock, while their eclectic range has influenced genres such as funk metal, rap metal, rap rock, and nu metal. With more than 120 million records sold worldwide, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are one of the top-selling bands of all time. They hold the records for most number-one singles, most cumulative weeks at number one, and most top-10 songs on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart. Additionally, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have won six Grammy Awards from 19 nominations, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022.

Red Not Chili Peppers perform their Redstone Room engagement on January 23, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $15-20, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.