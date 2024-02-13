Redstone Building Birthday Celebration with Rude Punch, February 24

Saturday, February 24, 6 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Lauded by The Daily Iowan as an ensemble that boasts "a seamless sound that makes classifying music by genre a thing of the past," the ever-popular reggae, rock, and dub musicians of Rude Punch headline the downtown-Davenport party of the season in the Redstone Building Birthday Celebration, the February 24 event at Zeke's Island Cafe held in honor of the 10th anniversary of Zeke's Island Cafe and the 20th anniversary of Common Chord.

Based in Davenport, Rude Punch is composed of Brady Jager on lead locals and guitar, Adam Tucker on drums, Jack Hill on bass, and Murray Lee Rice on keyboards, and blends reggae, rock, punk, and pop to create original, high-energy music. Formed by Jager, Tucker, and Robb Laake in 2007, the initial Rude Punch trio was heavily influenced by bands such as Sublime and 311 – early pioneers of mixing reggae with punk, hip-hop, funk, and rock.

Rude Punch released its self-titled debut album later that year, and quickly went on to share stages with acts such as Slightly Stoopid, Pepper, and Sublime with Rome while their popularity continued to grow through Midwestern concert and festival appearances. The area talents continued spreading musical positivity through 2009's Killin' It, which led The Daily Iowan to rave, "The tracks on the band’s latest album Killin’ It are wholly impressive. Laake’s bass and Jager’s guitar set down the reggae beats and tempos, and Tucker’s percussion carries listeners along without dominating them."

The group's plaudits and fan base then grew with 2015's Lovers Rock, and with the addition of Hill in 2015 and Rice in 2018, Rude Punch expanded its influences and built on their following, energizing fans and crowds with a continuous output of new songs and performances at festivals including Summercamp and Camp Euforia. The musicians' recent sets, meanwhile, have included performances at Iowa City's Gabe's and Davenport's Redstone Room, with Rude Punch also frequently making popular appearances at the Quad Cities' summertime Dawn & On Festival.

With Rude Punch performing in the Redstone Room from 7 to 9 p.m., the Redstone Building Birthday Celebration will also feature various artists playing on the Community Stage in Zeke’s from 6 to 9 p.,m., free light appetizer selections courtesy of The Garrison, and a $20 all-you-can-eat buffet provided by Zeke’s. The event itself is free of charge, and more information is available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChord.org.