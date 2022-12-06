Regan Hatfield & the Abstraction, December 16

Friday, December 16, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

A unique blend of multi-genre music and visual created right in front of you will take place at Common Chord's Redstone Room on December 16, with the Davenport venue hosting the rock and alternative musicians of Regan Hatfield & the Abstraction, who will perform original compositions while artist Hatfield paints original works in a groundbreaking new performance-art process.

With the night of art and music especially recommended for fans of Nine Inch Nails and David Bowie, Common Chord's singular evening will find Hatfield and his fellow bandmates telling a story via instruments and vocals while ricocheting from one spinning canvas to another. The owner of the Star Dog Gallery in downtown Davenport, the self-taught artist Hatfield enjoyed his first solo exhibit in Denver, Colorado, in 1997, and has had his works displayed throughout the country, including in solo and group shows in Long Island City, New York, Chicago, and throughout the Quad Cities. His accomplishments over the last decade also include completion of collections for the area's Faraday's and O'Melia's restaurants, numerous interviews on WVIK radio's Art Talks, and numerous articles composed for the River Cities' Reader.

As the artist explains at ReganHatfield.com, "When I get up in the morning, all I think about is what I'm going to paint. As an artist, I'm influenced by the world around me and beyond. I focus on being receptive to everything – photos, dreams, architecture, music, people, emotions and colors, which I then translate into my own language through paint. I work in acrylics, oils, gunpowder, and spray paint – and fire even comes in to play at times. I've been an artist since 1997 and a singer/songwriter since forever."

The Redstone Room's December 16 evening with Regan Hatfield & the Abstraction begins at 8 p.m. admission is $10-12, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChord.org.