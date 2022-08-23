REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy, September 6

Tuesday, September 6, 6:45 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

With its first major engagement following its name change from the TaxSlayer Center to the Vibrant Arena at the MARK, Moline's amphitheater will host three of the most successful and enduring acts in the history of rock on September 6, a night boasting the iconic, chart-topping talents of REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy.

Originally formed in Champaign, Illinois, in 1967, REO Speedwagon cultivated a huge following during the 1970s and achieved significant commercial success throughout the following decade, with 1980's Hi Infidelity containing four top-40 Billboard hits and standing as the group's best-selling album with sales of over 10 million copies. Over the course of its musicians' careers, REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million records and has charted 13 Top-40 songs that include the number-one singles “Keep on Loving You” and “Can't Fight This Feeling,” with the band's discography also boasting such timeless rock and pop tunes as “Take It on the Run,” “Keep the Fire Burnin',” and “One Lonely Night.”

Styx was formed in Chicago in 1972, and also became famous for its albums released in the late 1970s and early 1980s. They are best known for melding hard-rock guitar balanced with acoustic guitar, synthesizers mixed with acoustic piano, upbeat tracks with power ballads, and incorporating elements of international musical theatre. Though the musicians established themselves with a progressive-rock sound in the 1970s, Styx began to incorporate pop-rock and soft-rock elements in the 1980s, and is best known for such smash singles as “Lady,” “Come Sail Away,” “The Best of Times,” “Too Much Time on My Hands,” “Renegade,” and “Mr. Roboto.” Styx can also boast four consecutive albums that were certified multi-platinum, as well as 16 top-40 singles, eight of which hit the top 10.

Loverboy formed in 1979, were established in Calgary, Alberta, and are currently based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Following the release of their self-titled debut album in November of 1980, which went on to sell more than two million albums in the states and four million worldwide, the band found themselves playing on mega tours with acts such as Journey, Bob Seger, Cheap Trick, ZZ Top, Kansas, and Def Leppard, and they quickly became MTV darlings. To date, Loverboy has sold more than 10 million albums and has earned four multi-platinum plaques, including for the four-million-selling Get Lucky, Keep It Up, and Lovin' Every Minute of It. In addition to the anthem "Working for the Weekend," their string of hits includes such arena-rock favorites as "Lovin' Every Minute of It," "This Could Be the Night," "Hot Girls in Love," "The Kid is Hot Tonite," "Notorious," and "Queen of the Broken Hearts."

REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy perform their amphitheater engagement in Moline on September 6, admission to the 6:45 p.m. concert event is $29.50-99.50, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting TaxSlayerCenter.com.