Revel in Red, February 8

Saturday, February 8, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Drawing from a diverse array of influences ranging from nostalgic rock anthems to contemporary hits, the Central Illinois talents of Revel in Red play a special free concert in East Moline venue The Rust Belt's Winter Jam Concert Series, their February 8 performance blending classics from Boston, Styx, and Journey with modern hits from Prince, My Chemical Romance, and other great artists.

As detailed at RevelInRed.com, "In a twist of fate, a group of seasoned music veterans, boasting a collective experience of over 200 years and a string of successful bands to their names, made a daring decision in February of 2020. They joined forces as REevel in Red. Despite the challenges of 2020 and beyond, Revel in Red remains committed to rocking out and creating memorable experiences for their audiences. Revel in Red includes Thomas Edwards on lead vocals, Gary Shaine Horrie on drums, Josh Thompson on lead guitar, Pete Ramsey on bass, Brian Carroll on rhythm guitar, and Paul Benes on keys.

"Thomas Edwards, known for his work with Sylent Tiger and Bubblegum Jack, showcases his vocal range and stage presence reminiscent of rock icons Steve Perry and Jon Bon Jovi. He is supported by a tight-knit ensemble of musicians with great chemistry. The band’s musical cohesion is evident, with Josh, Gary, and Pete’s longstanding musical bond dating for over two decades together in Braille and The unHandsome Devels. And, even further back for Gary & Pete as they have been playing together since high school and later exploded on the ’90s scene with Krankinstein.

"Brian Carroll (rhythm guitar) entered a temporary hiatus with JammSammich when the call came to join Revel in Red. Brian jumped at the opportunity to mix it up with these local rock heavyweights. Paul Benes was welcomed into the band in 2023. Paul grew up in Berwin, IL, and cut his chops on keys there until he moved into the area. Paul may be most known for his role in the Pink Floyd tribute called, This One’s Pink.

"As the band honed their craft, their bond grew stronger, fueled by a shared passion for music and a commitment to giving back to the community. Beyond the stage, they dedicated their time to charitable causes, embodying the spirit of camaraderie and goodwill. For Revel in Red, the journey was long and arduous, but every chord struck and every note sung was a testament to their unwavering dedication to the music they loved. In the end, it was not just about the performances, but the cherished moments spent together, forging lasting friendships and musical connections that would endure beyond the stage."

Revel in Red performs in the Winter Jam Concert Series on February 8 with additional sets by Facecarver and Mental Riot, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is free, and patrons are asked to bring chairs for the evening performance. Doors open at 6 p.m. and more information on the event is available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.