Revolución de Amor: Tribute to Maná, February 18

Friday, February 18, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Performing an organic mix of pop rock, progressive rock, Latin pop, reggae, ska, and calypso, a quartet of gifted musicians pays homage to one of the best-selling and most successful Latin-American bands of all time when Revolución de Amor, on February 18, pays an evening-long tribute to Maná in a special touring concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center.

A Mexican rock band from Guadalajara, Maná is considered one of the best-selling Latin music artists and the most successful Latin-American band of all time, with over 40 million records sold worldwide. The group's current line-up consists of vocalist/guitarist Fher Olvera, drummer Alex González, guitarist Sergio Vallín, and bassist Juan Calleros, and to date, Maná has earned four Grammy Awards, eight Latin Grammy Awards, five MTV Latin America Video Music Awards, six Premios Juventud awards, 19 Billboard Latin Music Awards, and 15 Premios Lo Nuestro awards. A dozen of their singles, meanwhile, have topped various Billboard charts, with the group's smash hits including “Lluvia al Corazon,” “Amor Clandestino,” “El Verdadero Amor Perdona,” and “Mi Verdad,” the latter featuring Colombian superstar Shakira.

The band formed in 1986 and released its debut album Falta Amor in 1990. In 1992, the group released ¿Dónde Jugarán Los Niños?, which sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and over 700,000 copies in the U.S. alone, becoming the best selling Spanish-language rock album of all time. After several lineup changes, the group released 1995's Cuando los Ángeles Lloran, which is noted for its stylistic departure from the band's previous work. That album was successively followed by 1997's Sueños Líquidos, 2002's Revolución de Amor, 2006's Amar es Combatir, 2011's Drama y Luz, and 2015's Cama Incendiada, all of which topped both Billboard's Latin and Latin pop charts.

Maná has reached number-one spots on significant "all-time" throughout much of Latin America and in their native Mexico, where they also set landmarks in record sales and concert attendance. Dedicated to reproducing the Maná experience, Revolución de Amor was created by Rockford, Illinois' Ryan Rodriguez and Benjamin Orozco in 2006, with Edgar Villegas and Jose Ortega joining them for this electrifying, nationally touring concert event.

Revolución de Amor's tribute to Maná will be performed in Davenport on February 18, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $25-35, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.