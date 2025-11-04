Rick Faris, November 15

Saturday, November 15, 6 p.m.

Aledo Opera House, 108 SE Second Avenue, Aledo IL

A Kansas Music Hall of Fame member who was awarded the “Songwriter of the Year” citation at the 2024 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, Grammy-nominated bluegrass musician Rick Faris and the band headline a November 15 concert at the Aledo Opera House, their July recording Life's a Parade inspiring Americana Highways to rave, "The playing is exquisite throughout, airy, breezy, and tastefully projected."

The Rick Faris Band, as stated at RickFaris.com, "is an International touring Bluegrass outfit playing in the US, Mainland Europe, the British Isles, and Canada. They bring sibling harmony and comedic relief with brother JimBob Faris on bass and a youthful snap to their original brand of music with a couple of bluegrass thoroughbreds, Henry Burgess (who grew up with fiddle legend Byron Berline) and Gibson Davis (who is a third generation bluegrass musician following father Chris Davis and his Grandfather Danny Davis). Rick recently moved to Owensboro, Kentucky, the Bluegrass Music Capital, and has opened his Faris Guitar Co.

"Rick's father (Bob) was a touring musician that rendered Bluegrass in the Ozarks, swung wide in Western swing bands in dance halls and even played with legends like Reba McIntyre on Hee Haw, Nashville Now and the Grand Ole Opry. Rick’s love for music is one that can only be carefully cultivated when conditions are right and the stars just align. Rick says, 'I didn’t know anyone who didn’t play or at least have an instrument in their house until I was 5.' The family of a humble musician’s means didn’t have a radio in the car so the four Faris boys spent the nine-hour trips up to grandma’s house singing and entertaining each other.

"The four brother plus mom and dad made up the award winning Faris Family Bluegrass Band. They played festivals, taught Bluegrass in the Schools programs and shared real connections for the 12 years they toured professionally. After the family decided to stop touring, Rick was looking for a new full-time gig. He got his first break when the Bluegrass stalwart, Greg Cahill, called and asked him to audition for Special Consensus. The job was to be transformative for Faris because Greg hired him to play mandolin rather than the guitar he had been honing since he was a child. With five weeks to learn the mandolin and win the audition, Rick Faris stepped into the next stage of his career. After six years, one Grammy nomination, and two IBMA Awards, he switched back home to guitar and the band picked up another three IBMA Awards and a second Grammy nomination. Rick spent a total of 11 years with the globetrotting Special Consensus. Under Greg Cahill he learned the meaning of professionalism and giving back to the Bluegrass community."

Rick Faris and his band bring their tour to Aledo on November 15, the concert begins at 6 p.m., and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)628-0156 and visiting AledoOperaHouse.com.